Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal end Benin's fairytale

Senegal 1-0 Benin

(Gueye 70')

Senegal have moved one step closer towards their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title after securing a 1-0 win over ten-men Benin to book their place in the 2019 final four.

Everton's Idrissa Gueye scored the only goal of the game with 20 minutes left to play in a second half that also saw Sadio Mane have two goals chalked off for offside.

Introduced at the quarter-final stage, it was the first time the VAR video review system had been used at the tournament. Both decisions were correct, but it didn't prevent the Champions League winner, from being the catalyst behind his nation's victory over Benin, who had Olivier Verdon sent-off in the closing stages for a last-man foul.

"We're really happy to qualify, we haven't reached this stage in ages," said goalscorer Gueye. "We controlled the game well and scored the crucial goal."

Senegal, who will play either Madagascar or Tunisia in the semifinals, are now favorites to lift the title for the first time after hosts Egypt were knocked out in the Round of 16 by South Africa.