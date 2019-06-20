Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Nigeria through to next round as Zimbabwe's wait goes on

Group B: Nigeria 1-0 Guinea (Omeruo, 73')

Nigeria became the first team to qualify for the knock-out stages following a 1-0 win over Guinea in Group B.

Former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo (above) scored the only goal of the game, breaking the deadlock for the Super Eagles with 17 minutes remaining as German coach Gernot Rohr's team maintained their 100 percent record.

Guinea, with Borussia Mönchengladbach's Ibrahima Traore and former RB Leipzig star Naby Keita, are third in the group behind Madagascar and are far from certain to qualify ahead of matchday three.

Keita, making his first start for either his country or his current club Liverpool since 1 May, was far from match-fit and was substituted just before Nigeria took the lead.

With the tournament having been expanded to 24 teams, the top two from each of the six groups will also be joined by the four best third-placed teams in the last-16.

With qualification secured, three-time tournament winners Nigeria are now hoping for a resolution to a row over bonuses before the next round. None of the players had received their $10,000 bonus payments or their allowances ahead of the game against Guinea but, according to the BBC, the players expect to be paid on Friday.

Khama Billiat rescued a point for Zimbabwe against Uganda

Group A: Uganda 1-1 Zimbabwe (Okwi 12' - Billiat 40')

Uganda played out an entertaining draw with Zimbabwe in Cairo to temporarily go top of Group A— ahead of group favorites Egypt's later game against DR Congo.

Zimbabwe's Khama Billiat canceled out Emmanuel Okwi's early opener for Uganda to leave the sides level at the break. In the second half, both teams missed gilt-edged chances to take the lead.

First, Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona left everyone confused after somehow contriving to hit the bar just four yards from an empty goal, before Uganda's Patrick Kaddu also missed an open goal, volleying over from just six yards.

Zimbabwe's wait for a first win at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2006 goes on.

Group A: Egypt vs. DR Congo (22:00 CET)

Report to follow ...

