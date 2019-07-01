Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Morocco stunned by Benin, Senegal sneak through

Morocco 1-1 Benin (Benin win 4-1 on penalties)

(En-Nesyri 75' - Adilehou 53')

Hakim Ziyech's missed stoppage-time spot-kick proved extremely costly as 10-man Benin stunned Africa Cup of Nations title contenders Morocco in a penalty shootout Friday to reach the quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw in Cairo.

Moise Adilehou forced home at a corner early in the second half to put Benin on course for a shock win but Youssef En-Nesyri equalised for Morocco before Ajax star Ziyech blew the chance to snatch victory by striking the post from the spot in the 96th minute.

Benin were forced to play most of extra time a man down after Khaled Adenon received a second yellow card for dissent, but they prevailed 4-1 in the shootout following misses by Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri.

"It's not the right time to talk about anything," said Morocco's coach Herve Renard, after possibly his final game in charge. "The only thing I would like to say is thank you very much to all the fans who came to Egypt to support us.

"I'm a bit ashamed in front of them, and especially about all the people who were supporting us since more than three years.

"You know in life of course, some people are against you, but this is life. You just have to look forward and only remember the positive things."

Sadio Mane missed another penalty but also scored the goal to send Senegal through.

Uganda 0-1 Senegal

(Mane 15')

Senegal forward Sadio Mane scored his third goal of the Africa Cup of Nations but also missed a penalty for the second game running as his side beat Uganda 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals on Friday.

Mane broke the deadlock in the 15th minute of a physical game after Senegal pounced on a mistake by the Uganda midfield. However, he squandered the chance to give Senegal some breathing space when his spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 61st minute.

Senegal will play surprise package Benin on July 10 for a place in the final four.