 Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Mauritania and Angola play out stalemate | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Mauritania and Angola play out stalemate

There was no separating Mauritania and Angola as the two nations played out the first goalless draw of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Group E. Both sides still have a chance of qualifying with one game left to play.

Afrika-Cup 2019 | Mauretanien vs. Angola (Reuters/S. Salem)

Mauritania 0-0 Angola

Group E in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations remains wide open after Mauritania and Angola failed to separate themselves in the first goalless draw of the tournament.

Angola dominated proceedings from start to finish at the New Suez Stadium, but struggled to carve out goalscoring opportunities in a first half that saw just one shot hit the target.

With Mauritania posing little threat going forward, Angola will feel they should have won the game with Wilson Eduardo firing wide with the best chance of the game soon after the hour mark. In the end, both had to settle for a point.

Related content

Fußball Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Kamerun - Guinea-Bissau

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon start title defense with a win 25.06.2019

Five time champions and current title holders Cameroon got their 2019 tournament off to a winning start. Ghana were held by a spirited Benin side who got a draw thanks to a striker who used to play in Germany.

3. Liga - 18/19 - Hansa Rostock vs. SF Lotte - Cebio Soukou

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cebio Soukou, Benin's boy from Bochum 24.06.2019

In March 2019, German-born Cebio Soukou won his first cap for Benin. Now he's about to represent his father's homeland at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he's expecting an exciting tournament – and the title.

Afrika-Cup 2019 | Marokko - Elfenbeinküste

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Morocco stay perfect, Tunisia in trouble 28.06.2019

Morocco swept aside the threat of Ivory Coast, while Tunisia might not make the knockouts after another draw. Later on, South Africa play Namibia.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  