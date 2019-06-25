Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Mauritania and Angola play out stalemate

Mauritania 0-0 Angola

Group E in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations remains wide open after Mauritania and Angola failed to separate themselves in the first goalless draw of the tournament.

Angola dominated proceedings from start to finish at the New Suez Stadium, but struggled to carve out goalscoring opportunities in a first half that saw just one shot hit the target.

With Mauritania posing little threat going forward, Angola will feel they should have won the game with Wilson Eduardo firing wide with the best chance of the game soon after the hour mark. In the end, both had to settle for a point.