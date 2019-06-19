Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Madagascar's fairytale continues

Madagascar 1-0 Burundi

(Ilaimaharitra 76')

In their first ever major tournament, Madagascar continue to defy the odds and enjoy the greatest period of football success in the country's history.

Marco Ilaimaharitra's powerful free kick inside the final 15 minutes gave Madagascar a win that leaves them with a real chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

After a thrilling and ultimately hugely surprising 2-2 draw against Guinea in their first game, Madagascar game out full of intent against Burundi. Two brilliant saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana kept the scores level at the break though.

In the second half, it was Burundi who had the better chances but Melvin Adrien made two big saves of his own, one before and one directly after Ilaimaharitra drilled his free kick right on the edge of the box into the top corner.

Burundi pushed for an equalizer, but another incredible save by Adrien and a poor header from Christophe Nduwarugira proved that it was not going to be their day.

After Guinea's loss to Nigeria yesterday, Madagascar now need just a point against group-leaders Nigeria to advance to the knockout rounds.