Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Madagascar stun DR Congo on penalties

Madagascar 2-2 (4-2 on pens.) DR Congo

(Amada 9', Andriatsima 77' - Bakambu 21', Mbemba 90')

Madagascar's magical tournament rolls on thanks to victory in a penalty shoot-out after a dramatic 120 minutes in Alexandria.

Madagascar, who have been the surprise of the tournament, took an early lead when Ibrahim Amada's rasping, curling shot from outside the box flew in off the post. The DR Congo recovered though, when Cedric Bakambu got on the end of Ngonda Muzinga's deep ball into the box.

Andria missed a good chance for Madagascar before the hour mark, and with just over 15 minutes to go Britt Assombalonga did the same inside the box for DR Congo.

Three minutes later, Faneva Andriatsima thought he had won it for "The Barea" (a species of zebu cattle) when he bravely sent a diving header into the net at the near post.

DR Congo thought they had turned the game with their late equalizer

But there was more drama to come. In the final minute, Chancel Mbemba rose highest to power a header home and send the game into extra time.

Mbemba nearly added another header in extra time, but Melvin Adrien made a brilliant diving save to keep the score level.

In the shoot-out, Wolfsburg's Marcel Tisserand fired the DR Congo's first kick miles over the bar to give Madagascar an early advantage. It was one they wouldn't relinquish either. Converting four straight penalties, Madagascar put the pressure on Yannick Bolasie but the Premier League player fired over to send the tournament underdogs through.