 Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Madagascar shock Nigeria to top Group B | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.06.2019

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Madagascar shock Nigeria to top Group B

Madagascar, ranked 108th in the world, caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far as they beat Gernot Rohr's Nigeria to win Group B. Elsewhere, Guinea must wait to see if third place will be enough.

Afrika-Cup 2019 | Madagaskar vs. Nigeria (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

Group B: Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria (Nomenjanahary 13', Andriamatsinoro 53')

African Cup of Nations debutants Madagascar shocked Nigeria in Alexandria to qualify for the last-16 as winners of Group B.

Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamatsinoro scored the goals for the Madagascans either side of half-time against German coach Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles, who had already sealed qualification for the knock-out rounds.

But Nigeria, ranked 45th in the world, were still expected to beat Madagascar, the island nation ranked 108th - behind the likes of Haiti, Vietnam and the Faroe Islands.

Unfortunately for Madagascar, arguably the biggest upset of the tournament was marred by a worrying injury to Pascal Razakanantenaina, the defender being carried off on a stretcher after what appeared to be an innocuous clash.

Madagascar will now face a third-placed team in the last-16, while Nigeria must reckon with the second-placed team from Group F, which could be Ghana.

Group B: Burundi 0-2 Guinea (Yattara 25', 52')

Guinea beat ten-man Burundi 2-0 to finish third in Group B, giving them a chance of progressing as one of best third-placed teams.  

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita remained on the bench for the National Elephants, who nevertheless ran out comfortable winners thanks to a Mohamed Yattara double.

Christophe Nduwarugira was sent off for Burundi after 12 minutes after committing a desperate foul as the last man.

Results elsewhere will determine whether Guinea advance or not.

Group A: Uganda vs. Egypt (21:00 CET)

Report to follow ...

Group A: Zimbabwe vs. DR Congo (21:00 CET)

Report to follow ...

