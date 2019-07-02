Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Late Zaha goal sends Ivory Coast through, Ghana out

Mali 0-1 Ivory Coast

(Zaha 76')

Wilfried Zaha grabbed the only goal to settle a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash as Ivory Coast beat Mali 1-0 in Suez on Monday.

The Crystal Palace winger ensured that the Ivorians remained unbeaten against Mali at the tournament as he squeezed home on 76 minutes to book a quarterfinal showdown with Tunisia.

The 2015 champions will need to perform much better if they aspire to win a second title in four years as Ivory Coast's talented attack of Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Jonathan Kodjia largely failed to fire.

"We're going to enjoy our victory," Ivory Coast boss Ibrahim Kamara said. "It wasn't easy against a good Mali team."

"We had a pretty difficult first half, where we couldn't get it going," he said. "We let the storm pass and were able to make the most of our key moments."

Tunisia are through to the last eight, but they did it the hard way against Ghana.

Ghana 1-1 Tunisia (Tunisia won 5-4 on penalties)

(Bedoui og 90'+1 — Khenissi 73')

Tunisia are into the quarterfinals after a shootout victory over Ghana.

The North Africans appeared to be on their way to the last eight after Taha Yassine Khenissi's 73rd minute strike broke the deadlock in a tight game.

But Ghana threw everything at the Tunisians as the clock ticked into stoppage time and forced an own goal from Rami Bedoui, who headed into his own net as he tried to clear a dangerous cross.

After a goalless extra time, the game went to penalties and Ghana's Caleb Ekuban saw his penalty saved by Tunisia goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha, who was brought on as a 120th minute substitute specifically for the shootout - much to the dissatisfaction of regular keeper Mouez Hassen.

Ferjani Sassi scored the decisive kick for Tunisia, who now face Ivory Coast.