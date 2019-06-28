Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ivory Coast, Morocco leave it late to qualify

South Africa 0 - 1 Morocco (Boussoufa 90')

A last gasp strike from veteran attacking midfield Mbark Boussoufa (top) leaves South Africa in need of help from elsewhere if they're to make it to the knockout stage.

A dull game was briefly lit up midway through the second half when on loan Borussia Dortmund fullback Achraf Hakimi rattled the crossbar from long range.

But just as the sides looked set to share the points, and likely progression, Boussoufa struck with his left foot. South Africa finish the group in third with 3 points.

Group B: Namibia 1 - 4 Ivory Coast (Gradel 39', Die 58', Zaha 84', Cornet 89')

After an embarrassing group stage exit last time round and a defeat to Morocco on Friday, Ivory Coast survived a few scares to book their passage to the last 16 on Monday night and knock their opponents out.

With the Ivorians looking nervous and shaky at the back, the underdogs carved out two good early chances. Unfortunately, for them Pete Shalulile was able to take neither. Soon after, Max Gradel, preferred to reported Bayern Munich target Nicolas Pepe, gave the 2015 champions a first half lead with a cute lifted finish.

Geoffrey Serey Die's took a huge deflection just before the hour mark to double the Ivorian advantage but more sloppy defending allowed Joslin Kamatuka to claw one back shortly after Zaha had spurned a golden opportunity to seal the three points.

The Crystal Palace winger was soon able to make amends though, hammering home from 15 yards before Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet rubber stamped his country's progression.