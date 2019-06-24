 Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ivory Coast edge past South Africa | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ivory Coast edge past South Africa

In sweltering heat, the Ivory Coast got the opening game win they were hoping for against a stubborn South Africa team. Ivory Coast are now on equal points with Morocco, one of the tournament favorites.

Fußball Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Elfenbeiküste - Südafrika (Getty Images/AFP/J. Soriano)

Ivory Coast 1-0 South Africa
(Kodjia 64')

"The Elephants" edged a game that understandably struggled to get going in Cairo's blasting 37 degrees celsius (99 Fahrenheit).

Jonathan Kodjia's goal shortly after the hour mark proved the key moment in a game that Ivory Coast deserved to win.

A ball down the left put Max Gradel in and the winger sent a low cross into Kodjia who took his second chance of the game having fired straight at Ronwen Williams in the first half after a defensive error by South Africa. Winger Nicolas Pepe also had a chance to get on the scoresheet in the first half, but his free kick curled onto the bar.

Williams made another superb save late on to deny the Ivory Coast a second goal, but the keeper's efforts were in vain as South Africa suffered from their lack of creativity and composure in attack.

Ivory Coast's individual quality proved the difference in hot temperatures. For a team that won the tournament four years ago, the side in orange and white will be hoping to upset the likes of Senegal, hosts Egypt and fellow group D side Morocco.

DW recommends

Ivory Coast hold nerve to win AFCON final on penalties

The Elephants recovered from missing their first two spot kicks to claim their second Africa Cup of Nations after a drab final went to penalties. Neither side were able to score in normal and extra time. (08.02.2015)  

Related content

3. Liga - 18/19 - Hansa Rostock vs. SF Lotte - Cebio Soukou

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cebio Soukou, Benin's boy from Bochum 24.06.2019

In March 2019, German-born Cebio Soukou won his first cap for Benin. Now he's about to represent his father's homeland at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he's expecting an exciting tournament – and the title.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Marroko vs Namibia

AFCON 2019 roundup: Morocco grab last-gasp victory, Senegal win opener 23.06.2019

Morocco and Senegal both opened their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaigns with victories. Morocco left it very late against Namibia, while Sadio Mane-less Senegal were more comfortable winners against Tanzania.

Hakimi Achraf Marokko

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection 18.06.2019

In the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations the battle for continental supremacy is set to be one of the best yet. There are plenty of familiar faces for Bundesliga fans to get behind. DW takes a look...

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  