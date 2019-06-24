Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ivory Coast edge past South Africa

Ivory Coast 1-0 South Africa

(Kodjia 64')

"The Elephants" edged a game that understandably struggled to get going in Cairo's blasting 37 degrees celsius (99 Fahrenheit).

Jonathan Kodjia's goal shortly after the hour mark proved the key moment in a game that Ivory Coast deserved to win.

A ball down the left put Max Gradel in and the winger sent a low cross into Kodjia who took his second chance of the game having fired straight at Ronwen Williams in the first half after a defensive error by South Africa. Winger Nicolas Pepe also had a chance to get on the scoresheet in the first half, but his free kick curled onto the bar.

Williams made another superb save late on to deny the Ivory Coast a second goal, but the keeper's efforts were in vain as South Africa suffered from their lack of creativity and composure in attack.

Ivory Coast's individual quality proved the difference in hot temperatures. For a team that won the tournament four years ago, the side in orange and white will be hoping to upset the likes of Senegal, hosts Egypt and fellow group D side Morocco.