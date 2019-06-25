 Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Goalless draws the order of the day | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Goalless draws the order of the day

After Mauritania and Angola played out the first goalless draw of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, there proved no separating Cameroon and Ghana either. Groups E and F are both wide open as a result.

Fußball Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Kamerun - Guinea-Bissau (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/U. Pedersen)

Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

In one of the most highly-anticipated group stage encounters, Cameroon and Ghana both failed to produce a winning goal as they cancelled each other out in their Group F clash. 

Christian Atsu fizzed an early effort just wide of the target, but after the forward was brought off injured on the quarter-hour mark, Ghana's bright start faded. Under increasing pressure from Cameroon, the Black Stars twice had goalkeeper Richard Ofori to thank for denying both Clinton N'Jie and Christian Bassogog before the break. 

In the second half, the two sides served up a feast of misplaced passes, poor first touches and wayward finishing, but it was Ghana who went closest to snatching all three points when Kwabena Owusu hit the bar after breaking from his own interception in the 88th minute.

Mauritania 0-0 Angola

Group E in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations remains wide open after Mauritania and Angola failed to separate themselves in the first goalless draw of the tournament.

Angola dominated proceedings from start to finish at the New Suez Stadium, but struggled to carve out goalscoring opportunities in a first half that saw just one shot hit the target. 

With Mauritania posing little threat going forward, Angola will feel they should have won the game with Wilson Eduardo firing wide with the best chance of the game soon after the hour mark. In the end, both had to settle for a point.

Related content

Fußball Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Kamerun - Guinea-Bissau

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon start title defense with a win 25.06.2019

Five time champions and current title holders Cameroon got their 2019 tournament off to a winning start. Ghana were held by a spirited Benin side who got a draw thanks to a striker who used to play in Germany.

3. Liga - 18/19 - Hansa Rostock vs. SF Lotte - Cebio Soukou

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cebio Soukou, Benin's boy from Bochum 24.06.2019

In March 2019, German-born Cebio Soukou won his first cap for Benin. Now he's about to represent his father's homeland at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he's expecting an exciting tournament – and the title.

Afrika-Cup 2019 | Marokko - Elfenbeinküste

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Morocco stay perfect, Tunisia in trouble 28.06.2019

Morocco swept aside the threat of Ivory Coast, while Tunisia might not make the knockouts after another draw. Later on, South Africa play Namibia.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  