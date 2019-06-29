 Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana top group, Cameroon to face Nigeria | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.07.2019

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana top group, Cameroon to face Nigeria

Ghana held their nerve to beat Guinnea-Bissau to top Group F. But there was disappointment for holders Cameroon, who were held by draw-specialists Benin and now face a difficult last 16 clash against Nigeria.

Africa Cup of Nations Ghana vs Guinea Bissau (Getty Images/AFP/F. Senna)

Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana
(Ayew 46', Partey 72')

Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey grabbed the goals as Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau to cement their status as Group F winners.

Ayew, who also struck the woodwork twice, showed strength and guile as he broke down the left flank, shrugged off two defenders and then curled the ball into the far corner 30 seconds into the second half.

Partey added the second in the 72nd minute as he slid home a cross from left back Baba Rahman.

Ghana's goals scored record was ultimately enough to see them through as group winners, with their last 16 opponents to be decided later on Tuesday.

Africa Cup of Nations Kamerun vs Benin (AFP/Getty Images)

Cameroon are through to the last 16, where they will face Nigeria.

Benin 0-0 Cameroon

Holders Cameroon were held to a goalless draw in their final group game, meaning they have a difficult last 16 assignment ahead against Nigeria, one of the tournament favorites.

Cameroon's Yaya Banana was closest to breaking the deadlock when he headed against the crossbar in the 82nd minute, but it was a rare highlight in otherwise disappointing Group F match.

The result also meant that Benin, who have drawn all their games, qualified for the knockout stages as they made it past the group stage of the competition for the first time at the fourth attempt.

