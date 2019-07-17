Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Final: Sengal vs. Algeria live

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Senegal vs. Algeria (kick off 2100 CEST)

— A crazy fact or two ahead of tonight. Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse and Algeria's head coach Djamel Belmadi played against each other in youth competitions in a small town outside of Paris years ago. Both played for clubs in England, and both grew up in Champigny. Now, they both have a chance to win it all. Quite the story.

— Kick off is still over an hour away, but the atmosphere is already electric. Imagine what it's going to be like when a team scores!

— It seems that those organizing the event in Cairo tonight, might have underestimated the number of Algeria fans making their way to the stadium.

— A reminder that Senegal will be without star defender Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli man was booked in the semifinals, suspending him from the final. That's a huge boost to Algeria's chances, and something that will ultimately put even more pressure on Sadio Mane's shoulders.

— Here's a look at how both teams got here, with Algeria's run looking perhaps a bit more convincing, especially as it includes a win over Senegal. That being said, Senegal marched all the way to the final without conceding in the knockouts, winning each game by just the one goal.

Algeria

Group C:

2-0 vs. Kenya

1-0 vs. Senegal

3-0 vs. Tanzania

Round of 16: 3-0 vs. Guinea

Quarterfinals: 1-1 (4-3 on pens.) vs. Ivory Coast

Semifinals: 2-1 vs. Nigeria

Senegal

Group C:

2-0 vs. Tanzania

0-1 vs. Algeria

3-0 vs. Kenya

Round of 16: 1-0 vs. Uganda

Quarterfinals: 1-0 vs. Benin

Semifinals: 1-0 (aet) vs. Tunisia

— The time has finally arrived. Will Riyad Mahrez's Algeria claim their first title in nearly 20 years, or will Sadio Mane help Senegal lift their first ever Africa Cup of Nations, banishing the demons of the 2002 final defeat. Cairo is packed full of fans from both nations, both dreaming of what might be later on this evening.