 Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Final: Sengal vs. Algeria live | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Final: Sengal vs. Algeria live

After weeks of competition in Egypt, it's time to find out who will win this year's AFCON. Will it be Algeria's first win since 1990, or Senegal's first ever tournament triumph? Follow live updates on DW!

Afrika-Cup 2019 Finale | Algerien - Senegal Fans (picture-alliance/empics/R. Wilkisky)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Senegal vs. Algeria (kick off 2100 CEST)

— The team sheets are out:

Senegal XI: Alfred Gomis; Lamine Gassama, Cheikhou Kouyate, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly; Badou Ndiaye, Henri Saivet; Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane; M'Baye Niang. 

Algeria XI:  Rais M'bolhi; Mehdi Zeffane, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini; Adlene Guedioura; Riyadh Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, Ismael Bennacer, Youcef Belaili; Baghdad Bounedjah.

On the Sengal side, the yellow-card suspension for key defender Kalidou Koulibaly is a major blow. Schalke's Salif Sane will start for the first time in the entire competition in the final. 

— A crazy fact or two ahead of tonight. Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse and Algeria's head coach Djamel Belmadi played against each other in youth competitions in a small town outside of Paris years ago. Both played for clubs in England, and both grew up in Champigny. Now, they both have a chance to win it all. Quite the story.

— Kick off is still over an hour away, but the atmosphere is already electric. Imagine what it's going to be like when a team scores!

— It seems that those organizing the event in Cairo tonight, might have underestimated the number of Algeria fans making their way to the stadium.

— A reminder that Senegal will be without star defender Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli man was booked in the semifinals, suspending him from the final. That's a huge boost to Algeria's chances, and something that will ultimately put even more pressure on Sadio Mane's shoulders.

— Here's a look at how both teams got here, with Algeria's run looking perhaps a bit more convincing, especially as it includes a win over Senegal. That being said, Senegal marched all the way to the final without conceding in the knockouts, winning each game by just the one goal.

Algeria

Group C: 

2-0 vs. Kenya
1-0 vs. Senegal
3-0 vs. Tanzania

Round of 16: 3-0 vs. Guinea

Quarterfinals: 1-1 (4-3 on pens.) vs. Ivory Coast

Semifinals: 2-1 vs. Nigeria

Senegal

Group C:

2-0 vs. Tanzania
0-1 vs. Algeria
3-0 vs. Kenya

Round of 16: 1-0 vs. Uganda

Quarterfinals: 1-0 vs. Benin

Semifinals: 1-0 (aet) vs. Tunisia

— The time has finally arrived. Will Riyad Mahrez's Algeria claim their first title in nearly 20 years, or will Sadio Mane help Senegal lift their first ever Africa Cup of Nations, banishing the demons of the 2002 final defeat. Cairo is packed full of fans from both nations, both dreaming of what might be later on this evening.

DW recommends

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Sadio Mane desperate to realize Senegal's dream

From leaving the pitch in tears to being touted as a Ballon d'Or contender, the turn of the year did wonders for Sadio Mane. With Senegal chasing a first AFCON title, 2019 isn't over yet though. (17.07.2019)  

Related content

Senegals Stürmer Sadio Mane Senegals Stürmer Sadio Mane Senegals Stürmer Sadio Mane Senegals Stürmer Sadio Mane Senegals Stürmer Sadio Mane

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Sadio Mane desperate to realize Senegal's dream 17.07.2019

From leaving the pitch in tears to being touted as a Ballon d'Or contender, the turn of the year did wonders for Sadio Mane. With Senegal chasing a first AFCON title, 2019 isn't over yet though.

Africa Cup Algerien vs Nigeria

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Late Mahrez magic sets up Senegal showdown 14.07.2019

Algeria will face Senegal in the final after a 95th minute free-kick by Riyad Mahrez settled a close semifinal. Their opponents beat Tunisia in the earlier semifinal, which was settled by an extra time own goal.

Afrika-Cup 2019 | Elfenbeinküste vs. Algerien | Jubel

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Algeria and Tunisia complete semifinal lineup 11.07.2019

Algeria booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 semifinals with a penalty shootout win over the Ivory Coast. Elsewhere, Madagascar's fairytale ended as Tunisia picked up their first win of the competition.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  