Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Final: Senegal vs. Algeria live

Senegal 0-1 Algeria

(Bounedjah 2')

12' DW's African football expert Ali Farhat is singing the praises of the creator of the opening goal Ismael Bennacer in our offices. Already voted man of the match twice in the competition, the 21-year-old Empoli midfielder has played a huge role in his country's success.

10' Both sides have settled after that improbable opener. Senegal do appear to have regained their composure and have built a few promising moves. But Algeria's keeper Rais M'Bolhi has only had crosses to handle thus far.

2' GOAL! Algeria lead, and in the most unusual and early fashion.

Baghdad Bounedjah will go down as the scorer. But his shot took a huge deflection off Salif Sane of Schalke, starting his first match of the competition to replace suspended Senegal star Kalidou Koulibaly. The ball looped high into the air, over the keeper and landed in the net. Very little either defender or goalkeeper could have done there.

It's a candidate for the quickest ever goal in an AfCON final, but in 1980 Segun Odegbami also scored in the second minute for Nigeria — against Algeria no less. Egypt's Ad-Diba bagged a second-minute goal in the 1957 final as well.

Bounedjah's celebration wasn't dampened by the massive deflection

KICK OFF!

— Mahrez wins the coin toss for Algeria, we're ready to go.

— Players in the tunnel, about to take to the pitch for the anthems. It's (very nearly) showtime.

— The closing ceremony is in full flow, with some impressive pyramids and pyrotechnics on show in Cairo:

— The team sheets are out:

Senegal XI: Alfred Gomis; Lamine Gassama, Cheikhou Kouyate, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly; Badou Ndiaye, Henri Saivet; Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane; M'Baye Niang.

Algeria XI: Rais M'Bolhi; Mehdi Zeffane, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini; Adlene Guedioura; Riyadh Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, Ismael Bennacer, Youcef Belaili; Baghdad Bounedjah.

On the Sengal side, the yellow-card suspension for key defender Kalidou Koulibaly is a major blow. Schalke's Salif Sane will start for the first time in the entire competition in the final.

— A crazy fact or two ahead of tonight. Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse and Algeria's head coach Djamel Belmadi played against each other in youth competitions in a small town outside of Paris years ago. Both played for clubs in England, and both grew up in Champigny. Now, they both have a chance to win it all. Quite the story.

— Kick off is still over an hour away, but the atmosphere is already electric. Imagine what it's going to be like when a team scores!

— It seems that those organizing the event in Cairo tonight, might have underestimated the number of Algeria fans making their way to the stadium.

— A reminder that Senegal will be without star defender Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli man was booked in the semifinals, suspending him from the final. That's a huge boost to Algeria's chances, and something that will ultimately put even more pressure on Sadio Mane's shoulders.

— Here's a look at how both teams got here, with Algeria's run looking perhaps a bit more convincing, especially as it includes a win over Senegal. That being said, Senegal marched all the way to the final without conceding in the knockouts, winning each game by just the one goal.

Algeria

Group C:

2-0 vs. Kenya

1-0 vs. Senegal

3-0 vs. Tanzania

Round of 16: 3-0 vs. Guinea

Quarterfinals: 1-1 (4-3 on pens.) vs. Ivory Coast

Semifinals: 2-1 vs. Nigeria

Senegal

Group C:

2-0 vs. Tanzania

0-1 vs. Algeria

3-0 vs. Kenya

Round of 16: 1-0 vs. Uganda

Quarterfinals: 1-0 vs. Benin

Semifinals: 1-0 (aet) vs. Tunisia

— The time has finally arrived. Will Riyad Mahrez's Algeria claim their first title in nearly 20 years, or will Sadio Mane help Senegal lift their first ever Africa Cup of Nations, banishing the demons of the 2002 final defeat. Cairo is packed full of fans from both nations, both dreaming of what might be later on this evening.