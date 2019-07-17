Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Final: Senegal vs. Algeria live

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Senegal 0-1 Algeria

(Bounedjah 2')

HALF TIME

45' Confusion over a potential VAR review. At first it appeared that a corner would be reviewed for a possible penalty. But the decision stands: just a corner for Senegal.

42' The question "where's Mahrez?" has been asked more than once in the office. We're reliably informed that he is on the pitch, all evidence to the contrary.

38' What a strike from M'Baye Niang! Senegal's number 9 rifles a left-footed volley towards the top corner from long range. Replays show that it could scarcely have been closer.

36' Key players Sadio Mane and Sofiane Feghouli engage in an immaturity contest before a corner. First Mane needlessly jabs at Feghouli's torso with his forearm, then Feghouli realizes what's happened and drops to the ground like he's been shot, presumably hoping to cause trouble for Mane. Behave, please, children.

33' The tackles are flying in thick, fast and hard at the moment. Ramy Bensebaini booked for a very tough challenge.

31' Senegal's Kouyate is on the ground after a nasty collision in the middle of the park.

25' Algerian fans in a show of political solidarity with the Egyptian crowd — if not the authorities — as they shout out "Allahu akbar, Aboutrika" in acknowledgement of superstar Egyptian striker Mohamed Aboutrika. He's now living in exile in Qatar, because of his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization that has been rendered illegal once again by the military government after its brief stint in elected office in Egypt.

Observers in the stadium suggest that some who chanted this in earshot of the wrong people are being ushered out of the ground.

23' Just one shot for each side, half way through the first half. Senegal have had a little more of the ball, but the possession margins remain fine. A rather low pass success rate (68%) stands out for Algeria, a team that has played attractive football for the most part at this competition. The early goal might even be affecting their rhythm.

12' DW's African football expert Ali Farhat is singing the praises of the creator of the opening goal Ismael Bennacer in our offices. Already voted man of the match twice in the competition, the 21-year-old Empoli midfielder has played a huge role in his country's success.

10' Both sides have settled after that improbable opener. Senegal do appear to have regained their composure and have built a few promising moves. But Algeria's keeper Rais M'Bolhi has only had crosses to handle thus far.

2' GOAL! Algeria lead, and in the most unusual and early fashion.

Baghdad Bounedjah will go down as the scorer. But his shot took a huge deflection off Salif Sane of Schalke, starting his first match of the competition to replace suspended Senegal star Kalidou Koulibaly. The ball looped high into the air, over the keeper and landed in the net. Very little either defender or goalkeeper could have done there.

It's a candidate for the quickest ever goal in an AfCON final, but in 1980 Segun Odegbami also scored in the second minute for Nigeria — against Algeria no less. Egypt's Ad-Diba bagged a second-minute goal in the 1957 final as well.

Bounedjah's celebration wasn't dampened by the massive deflection

KICK OFF!

— Mahrez wins the coin toss for Algeria, we're ready to go.

— Players in the tunnel, about to take to the pitch for the anthems. It's (very nearly) showtime.

— The closing ceremony is in full flow, with some impressive pyramids and pyrotechnics on show in Cairo:

— The team sheets are out:

Senegal XI: Alfred Gomis; Lamine Gassama, Cheikhou Kouyate, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly; Badou Ndiaye, Henri Saivet; Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane; M'Baye Niang.

Algeria XI: Rais M'Bolhi; Mehdi Zeffane, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini; Adlene Guedioura; Riyadh Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, Ismael Bennacer, Youcef Belaili; Baghdad Bounedjah.

On the Sengal side, the yellow-card suspension for key defender Kalidou Koulibaly is a major blow. Schalke's Salif Sane will start for the first time in the entire competition in the final.

— A crazy fact or two ahead of tonight. Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse and Algeria's head coach Djamel Belmadi played against each other in youth competitions in a small town outside of Paris years ago. Both played for clubs in England, and both grew up in Champigny. Now, they both have a chance to win it all. Quite the story.

— Kick off is still over an hour away, but the atmosphere is already electric. Imagine what it's going to be like when a team scores!

— It seems that those organizing the event in Cairo tonight, might have underestimated the number of Algeria fans making their way to the stadium.

— A reminder that Senegal will be without star defender Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli man was booked in the semifinals, suspending him from the final. That's a huge boost to Algeria's chances, and something that will ultimately put even more pressure on Sadio Mane's shoulders.

— Here's a look at how both teams got here, with Algeria's run looking perhaps a bit more convincing, especially as it includes a win over Senegal. That being said, Senegal marched all the way to the final without conceding in the knockouts, winning each game by just the one goal.

Algeria

Group C:

2-0 vs. Kenya

1-0 vs. Senegal

3-0 vs. Tanzania

Round of 16: 3-0 vs. Guinea

Quarterfinals: 1-1 (4-3 on pens.) vs. Ivory Coast

Semifinals: 2-1 vs. Nigeria

Senegal

Group C:

2-0 vs. Tanzania

0-1 vs. Algeria

3-0 vs. Kenya

Round of 16: 1-0 vs. Uganda

Quarterfinals: 1-0 vs. Benin

Semifinals: 1-0 (aet) vs. Tunisia

— The time has finally arrived. Will Riyad Mahrez's Algeria claim their first title in nearly 20 years, or will Sadio Mane help Senegal lift their first ever Africa Cup of Nations, banishing the demons of the 2002 final defeat. Cairo is packed full of fans from both nations, both dreaming of what might be later on this evening.