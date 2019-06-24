Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon start title defense with a win

Cameroon 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

(Yaya Banana 66', Bahoken 69')

Two goals in three second-half minutes turned the game in Cameroon's favor as the defending champions eventually found a way past a stubborn and somewhat unfortunate Guinea-Bissau.

Competing in only their second ever Africa Cup of Nations, Guinea-Bissau did well to get to halftime level on scores. Cameroon's Christian Bassogog wasted a couple of chances before later setting up Joyskim Dawa, but Jonas Mendes saved his headed effort.

Indeed it was Mendes who looked like he might keep Cameroon at bay all night. In the second half, he denied captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with a brilliant reflex save down to his right.

While Guinea-Bissau occasionally threatened from range, it was Cameroon who continually looked more likely to score.

To the delight of head coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant coach Patrick Kluivert that moment finally came when Yaya Banana powered home a header from a corner. Three minutes later, substitute Stephane Bahoken was on hand to score with his first touch - firing past Mendes after reacting quickest to a cross that deflected into his path.

For Guinea-Bissau it was a day of nearly but not quite, as both Piqueti's glancing header off the far post and Juary Soares' miss in the box proved. For Cameroon it was the first step towards defending their Africa Cup of Nations title.