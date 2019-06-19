 Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Algeria beat Senegal, Madagascar′s fairytale continues | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.06.2019

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Algeria beat Senegal, Madagascar's fairytale continues

Despite having Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal weren't able to overcome Algeria. Madagascar's sheer presence at the tournament is remarkable, but being here it isn't enough for Nicolas Dupuis' side.

Africa Cup 2019 | Senegal v Algerien (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

Senegal 0-1 Algeria
(Belaili 49')

In one of the most high-profile group stages of the tournament, Algeria proved the value of a team over talented inviduals as they saw off Senegal thanks to a Youcef Belaili strike.

Baghdad Bounedjah was first denied by a great Edouard Mendy save, and then later by a block in a first half that Algeria were mostly in control of.

The breakthrough they deserved came when Belaili fired home just inside the box after being found by a low cross from Sofiane Feghouli.

Despite their individual quality, Senegal struggled to get control as Algeria continued to look the more dangerous. Riyad Mahrez fired just wide as the game entered the final 20 minutes, but Algeria showed there is far more to this team than their captain.

Mbaye Diagne sent a header wide and Sadio Mane headed over a Senegal failed to do enough to get anything from the game.

Madagascar's incredible tournament continued

Madagascar 1-0 Burundi
(Ilaimaharitra 76')

In their first ever major tournament, Madagascar continue to defy the odds and enjoy the greatest period of football success in the country's history.

Marco Ilaimaharitra's powerful free kick inside the final 15 minutes gave Madagascar a win that leaves them with a real chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

After a thrilling and ultimately hugely surprising 2-2 draw against Guinea in their first game, Madagascar game out full of intent against Burundi. Two brilliant saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana kept the scores level at the break though. 

In the second half, it was Burundi who had the better chances but Melvin Adrien made two big saves of his own, one before and one directly after Ilaimaharitra drilled his free kick right on the edge of the box into the top corner.

Burundi pushed for an equalizer, but another incredible save by Adrien and a poor header from Christophe Nduwarugira proved that it was not going to be their day.

After Guinea's loss to Nigeria yesterday, Madagascar now need just a point against group-leaders Nigeria to advance to the knockout rounds.

