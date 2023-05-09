Kenya leading the way in renewable energy, but needs help

ClimateKenyaKenya leading the way in renewable energy, but needs helpTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateKenyaJessica Briegmann09/05/2023September 5, 2023Kenya gets 90% of its power from renewable energy sources, but with infrastructure at capacity and blackouts frequent, it is still looking for help. Nairobi is set to discuss an "unparalleled opportunity" in Africa's first-ever climate summit.https://p.dw.com/p/4Vy9dAdvertisement