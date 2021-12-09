Africa at the 2022 Amputee World Cup

Amputee football attracts international attention. African teams still have to fight for relevance. Most face financial shortcomings. These challenges were exposed at the qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Only four African teams made it into next year's Amputee Football World Cup. The tournament will take place in Istanbul, Turkey in October 2022.

Amputee Football in Africa started in 2005. The infrastructural and logistical shortcomings were numerous. Sierra Leone hosted a successful first tournament.