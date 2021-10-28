Climate crisis: What’s at stake for Africa?

From locust plagues in East Africa and deadly droughts in the south, to tropical storms and floods that forced more than a million people to leave their homes in Somalia alone, Africa is feeling the devastating reality of climate change.

"This is about life and death", said David Mfitumukiza scientist at Makere University Center for Climate Change Research and Innovations in Kampala, Uganda.

"We are experiencing continuous losses and damage and other impacts associated with droughts and floods, and we are not talking about things which are in the air, I am talking about food."

According to a recently published report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on the state of the African Climate, drought has claimed the lives of over 700,000 people in Africa since 1970. Today, more than 400 million people across the continent live in poverty – and with accelerating climate change this number is predicted to rise.

Many Africans live from agriculture but droughts pose severe threats to harvests

Since 2000, extreme weather events, such as drought, flooding, storms and wildfires, has caused damages to the tune of at least $38 billion (€32 billion), impacting individuals, communities and entire economies.

Standards of living will fall

On the basis of predictions that put the world on track for a temperature rise of roughly three degrees by the end of the century, scientists from the University of Melbourne, Australia predict that a host of African countries would likely witness a decline in their long-term gross domestic product, which is an indicator of a country’s standard of living, from 2067. Up to 17% a year in Ivory Coast for example, almost 9% in Mozambique and 7% in Kenya. Average losses across the continent are projected at between 2% – 5%.

Per capita, a person living in Africa contributes 12 times less to climate change than a US citizen, seven times less than a European, and four times less than someone in Asia. As the greenhouse gas emissions of most African countries are marginal, their focus is on adapting to climate change.

Reforestation, water saving, and agricultural initiatives have been launched across the continent, but according to the UN, many are progressing slowly. In part, due to funding.

Huge wind farms like these in the Kenyan desert are still scarce on the continent

Though as Kwame Ababio, Senior Program officer of the Development Program of the African Union (NEPAD) said, African countries are already investing at least 2% of their GDPs to tackle climate change. "It's not like we're not doing anything on the continent."

Rich countries "responsibility to fund just transition"

Wealthy nations also have an obligation to contribute. As part of the Paris Agreement, they committed to pay $100 billion (roughly €86.2 billion) into the Green Climate Fund annually by 2020 to help developing nations adapt to climate change.

Yet, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as of 2019, the last year for which data is available, contributing countries had paid less than $80 billion to the pot.

"We are so far away from that particular target. In terms of resource mobilization for climate activities, we are not up to scratch," said Kwame Ababio.

Ahead of the upcoming conference COP26 in Glasgow, South Africa, which heavily depends on coal, made clear that demands from the UK, France and Germany to speed up its exit from coal are tied to funding from richer countries.

"The developed economies have a responsibility to fund the just transition to a low carbon economy and climate resilient society," said Albi Modise, a spokesman for South Africa’s environment department.

Some 90% of South Africa's energy comes from burning coal

According to the WMO, at least $30 billion annually are needed to effectively reduce future damages from extreme weather events in sub-Saharan Africa.

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change Feeding frenzy Locusts, boosted by drought, heavy rains and warm temperatures, have devastated crops in East Africa. Pesticides can help, though they're not exactly environmentally friendly. Scientists in Nairobi have experimented with fungi and other microbes to make safer poisons. They've also used the locusts' unique smell, which changes as they mature, to break up swarms and even drive them to cannibalism.

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change Fighting fire with fire Wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity worldwide, and Africa is no exception. In Botswana, firefighters are learning the age-old techniques of Australia's northern Indigenous people. They prevent bigger fires by preemptively burning away grass and dry leaves, preserving biodiversity and reducing CO2 emissions. Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique could also benefit.

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change Inspired by history People in Zimbabwe are also looking to the past to plan for the future. Faced with flooding linked to climate change, some are reviving ngazi, traditional thatched homes on stilts. These elevated structures, about 2 meters (6.5 feet) above the ground, are making a comeback along the Zambezi River. They protect inhabitants from floods while keeping them cooler than brick homes.

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change Water from waste Namibia is one of southern Africa's most arid countries, and it's expecting longer, more intense droughts in the future. Windhoek, with more than 400,000 people, has already anticipated that problem. Back in 1968, the city installed the word's first water recycling plant, reclaiming sewage for drinking water in a 10-step process. Expanded in 2002, it continues to deliver a reliable water supply.

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change Eyes in the sky Maps are crucial for helping communities prepare for increased risks of flooding, landslides and storms linked to climate change. And, yet, many African maps are rarely updated — even in urban areas, where rapid unplanned growth can stay hidden for years. Drones can help planners get an updated view, while machine learning uses satellite data to develop risk maps for cities and agricultural areas.

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change Just add water Hydroponics, raising plants without soil, has allowed some farmers to grow crops with very little water or space. It's a great option for Africa's arid regions, but such setups require a constant supply of electricity — not ideal in places with frequent power outages. Two mechanical engineering students in South Africa have designed a new pipe system that only requires power for four hours a day.

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change Going with the flow Farms in low-lying areas such as Egypt's Nile Delta are threatened by rising seas and salty water. Some people have begun to look to China (above) for ideas on how to raise fish and grow plants in the same space. Aquaponics helps preserve scarce fresh water, and crops benefit from fish waste fertilizer. To adapt, researchers are looking for plants and fish species more suited to brackish water. Author: Martin Kuebler



Adapting to climate change has economic value

In a 2019 report, the African Development Bank noted that in all regions of Africa, the cost resulting from climate change-related damages exceed the costs of adaptation many times over.

One adaptation measure that has helped save lives in parts of Asia are early-warning systems (EWS), which include schemes to forecast disasters, initiate evacuations and prevent travel ahead of an imminent storm.

"One dollar invested in an effective multi-hazard early warning system is equivalent to $10 in gain in terms of protection in prevention [against damages by extreme weather]," said Filipe Lúcio Director of the Regional Strategy Office of the World Meteorological Organization.

Other adaptation measures include the installation of flood barriers, implementation of water-efficient farming, growing more heat-resistant crops to avoid greater havest losses during future droughts.

And transitioning to a green African economy could create up to 60 million jobs on the continent by 2030, according to the International Labour Organization.

While finance and adaptation will be major issues at the climate conference in Glasgow, what’s most important for Africa and the global community is limiting temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celcius, in accordance with the goals of the Paris Agreement.