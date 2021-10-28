Climate crisis: What’s at stake for Africa?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Africa has played a minor role in causing climate change, but bears the burden of its consequences. For the continent, the UN climate conference is about vital funding and securing the livelihoods of 1.4 billion people.
From locust plagues in East Africa and deadly droughts in the south, to tropical storms and floods that forced more than a million people to leave their homes in Somalia alone, Africa is feeling the devastating reality of climate change.
"This is about life and death", said David Mfitumukiza scientist at Makere University Center for Climate Change Research and Innovations in Kampala, Uganda.
"We are experiencing continuous losses and damage and other impacts associated with droughts and floods, and we are not talking about things which are in the air, I am talking about food."
According to a recently published report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on the state of the African Climate, drought has claimed the lives of over 700,000 people in Africa since 1970. Today, more than 400 million people across the continent live in poverty – and with accelerating climate change this number is predicted to rise.
Since 2000, extreme weather events, such as drought, flooding, storms and wildfires, has caused damages to the tune of at least $38 billion (€32 billion), impacting individuals, communities and entire economies.
On the basis of predictions that put the world on track for a temperature rise of roughly three degrees by the end of the century, scientists from the University of Melbourne, Australia predict that a host of African countries would likely witness a decline in their long-term gross domestic product, which is an indicator of a country’s standard of living, from 2067. Up to 17% a year in Ivory Coast for example, almost 9% in Mozambique and 7% in Kenya. Average losses across the continent are projected at between 2% – 5%.
Per capita, a person living in Africa contributes 12 times less to climate change than a US citizen, seven times less than a European, and four times less than someone in Asia. As the greenhouse gas emissions of most African countries are marginal, their focus is on adapting to climate change.
Reforestation, water saving, and agricultural initiatives have been launched across the continent, but according to the UN, many are progressing slowly. In part, due to funding.
Though as Kwame Ababio, Senior Program officer of the Development Program of the African Union (NEPAD) said, African countries are already investing at least 2% of their GDPs to tackle climate change. "It's not like we're not doing anything on the continent."
Wealthy nations also have an obligation to contribute. As part of the Paris Agreement, they committed to pay $100 billion (roughly €86.2 billion) into the Green Climate Fund annually by 2020 to help developing nations adapt to climate change.
Yet, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as of 2019, the last year for which data is available, contributing countries had paid less than $80 billion to the pot.
"We are so far away from that particular target. In terms of resource mobilization for climate activities, we are not up to scratch," said Kwame Ababio.
Ahead of the upcoming conference COP26 in Glasgow, South Africa, which heavily depends on coal, made clear that demands from the UK, France and Germany to speed up its exit from coal are tied to funding from richer countries.
"The developed economies have a responsibility to fund the just transition to a low carbon economy and climate resilient society," said Albi Modise, a spokesman for South Africa’s environment department.
According to the WMO, at least $30 billion annually are needed to effectively reduce future damages from extreme weather events in sub-Saharan Africa.
In a 2019 report, the African Development Bank noted that in all regions of Africa, the cost resulting from climate change-related damages exceed the costs of adaptation many times over.
One adaptation measure that has helped save lives in parts of Asia are early-warning systems (EWS), which include schemes to forecast disasters, initiate evacuations and prevent travel ahead of an imminent storm.
"One dollar invested in an effective multi-hazard early warning system is equivalent to $10 in gain in terms of protection in prevention [against damages by extreme weather]," said Filipe Lúcio Director of the Regional Strategy Office of the World Meteorological Organization.
Other adaptation measures include the installation of flood barriers, implementation of water-efficient farming, growing more heat-resistant crops to avoid greater havest losses during future droughts.
And transitioning to a green African economy could create up to 60 million jobs on the continent by 2030, according to the International Labour Organization.
While finance and adaptation will be major issues at the climate conference in Glasgow, what’s most important for Africa and the global community is limiting temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celcius, in accordance with the goals of the Paris Agreement.