Africa 2023: Challenges for democracy, security, economies

PoliticsAfricaAfrica 2023: Challenges for democracy, security, economiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsAfricaEunice Wanjiru | George Okach12/29/2023December 29, 2023 Africa witnessed pivotal moments in its democratic journey, while also navigating challenges in peace, security and stability amidst a challenging economic landscape. Join DW for a review of the notable events that unfolded across the continent.https://p.dw.com/p/4aSB8Advertisement