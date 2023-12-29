  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsAfrica

Africa 2023: Challenges for democracy, security, economies

Eunice Wanjiru | George Okach
December 29, 2023

Africa witnessed pivotal moments in its democratic journey, while also navigating challenges in peace, security and stability amidst a challenging economic landscape. Join DW for a review of the notable events that unfolded across the continent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aSB8
Skip next section More on Politics from Africa

More on Politics from Africa

Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli in Dar es Salaam

How will Tanzania remember John Magufuli?

John Magufuli was criticized for cracking down on opponents — but he was also a popular leader for many Tanzanians.
PoliticsMarch 25, 202102:04 min
external

Ethiopia's Tigray region votes, defying federal government

Ethiopia's Tigray region held elections on Wednesday, defying the federal government's decision to postpone all polls.
PoliticsSeptember 10, 202001:48 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Faced with Russian threat, NATO reconsiders its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsDecember 28, 202303:14 min
Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
A polar bear in the Arctic

Scientists urge leaders to save Arctic

Scientists warn that the Arctic is heating up much faster than the rest of the world.
PoliticsNovember 2, 202102:45 min
Show more