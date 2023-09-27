  1. Skip to content
Afghans saddle up to showcase tent-pegging skills

Clifford Coonan
September 27, 2023

Galloping on a horse can be tough enough on its own, but in Afghanistan, riders competing in an ancient sport called Neza Bazi, or tent pegging, race at breakneck speed and try to spear small pegs in the ground with their lances.

