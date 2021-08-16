Afghans in Germany terrified at situation back home

Afghan national Parwiz Ayubi is terrified for his family. "My mother was a member of the parliament. She is in Kabul now, in a hiding place, but the Taliban is searching every house," he told DW. "They are knocking on the houses, searching for people who worked with the Afghan government or military, or if they have arms or ammunition. I don't know what's going to happen to her."

His wife, who was a member of the civil society organization the Afghan Women's Network (AWN), is also in hiding and terrified, he said, but Kabul airport has been cut off by the Taliban, and all the road borders are now closed, too. "The situation is very frightening and horrible," he said.

The 26-year-old student from the Farah province made it to Germany a day before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, thanks to his student visa, but he had no option but to leave his family behind.

"My ideology has always been against the Taliban and their regime," he said. "I am from a political family, and I have been a Western-educated person with the political, social ideas that can never be accepted for them. I and my family have been threatened by the Taliban many times."

"We didn't expect this," he said. "Our president was saying there is a peace process going on, and there will be an interim government coming first, and there will be a transition to the Taliban. But the situation changed very fast."

Ayubi also has no faith in the Taliban's promises not to carry out reprisals. "They are manipulators — they are lying right now in order to calm people," he said, saying that he had heard that the Taliban had already killed people in the provinces they had occupied. "I am absolutely 100% sure that they have lists of people who have worked with the government, who said bad things about the Taliban, and they will get revenge," he said.

Ayubi feels that NATO's precipitous withdrawal from the country was badly mishandled. "I'll give you the example of Bagram airbase," he said. "They went at night without alerting anyone. They betrayed Afghanistan."

The whole situation has left him utterly baffled by the response of the Afghan military. "I cannot process the situation that has happened to Afghanistan," he said. "Why did they leave? Why wasn't one bullet fired (as Kabul fell)? I don't know why all this happened without any fight between our soldiers and the Taliban."

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Desperate Afghans try to enter Kabul airport Afghan families have been making increasingly desperate attempts to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Many children are among the crowds trying to make a last ditch attempt to escape the Taliban who stormed the capital city.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Afghans face an uncertain future Since the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, Afghans have faced a difficult decision: stay and hope government forces contain the Taliban insurgency or flee to neighboring countries. Now that the Taliban has seized Kabul, many now appear to be caught in limbo, with no clear indication as to what will happen next.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Crowds gather at Kabul airport Kabul's main airport, named after Hamid Karzai, the first president installed after the Taliban were toppled, was the scene of desperate crowds on Monday. Hundreds were hoping to board planes and flee Taliban rule. While Western powers rushed to evacuate small groups of people, mostly their own citizens but also some local employees, commercial flights in and out of the country were halted.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Taliban take presidential palace After the fall of the capital city, Kabul, Taliban fighters took control of the Afghan presidential palace on Sunday. Live footage showed Taliban commanders and fighters sitting inside the palace, declaring victory in their campaign against Afghan forces.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Fear of Islamist rule Many fear the hard-line Islamist rule of the Taliban, who claimed in a statement that they would not take revenge against those who supported the US-backed alliance. Women and girls were mostly prohibited from education during the Taliban's previous rule in Afghanistan. People in Kabul hurriedly took their own steps to try to hide images the fundamentalists might dislike.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Crossing the border to Pakistan While the Hamid Karzai airport saw an exodus of people trying to leave, some Afghans crossed over the border to Pakistan. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told DW that the government has closed the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Taliban return weeks after US withdrawal The US and its allies entered Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks in 2001, and toppled the Taliban. As the 20-year conflict came to an abrupt end with the pullout of US and NATO troops, Afghan government forces quickly collapsed without support.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Taliban leadership The Taliban governed the country from 1996 to 2001 and imposed a strict interpretation of Islamic Shariah law. It was founded under the leadership of Mullah Omar. Haibatullah Akhundzada is now the top leader, while co-founder Mullah Baradar, seen in this image, heads the political wing.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Taliban fighters raise their flag The Taliban claims it is ready to control the country and on Monday said it would not harm civilians who had cooperated with Western forces. "We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection," Taliban political office spokesman Mohammad Naeem told broadcaster Al Jazeera. The claim might not be easy for all to believe.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Women and children at risk Women, children and other minorities are likely to suffer badly under the Taliban regime. Women and girls were barred from education during the Taliban's previous rule in Afghanistan, which was overturned after the US-led invasion in 2001.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government President Ghani flees Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15. "In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out," he said, but stressed that he would continue to fight for the country.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Former President Karzai urges peace Afghan leaders have created a council to meet with the Taliban and manage the transfer of power. Former President Hamid Karzai, who is part of the council, said this was "to prevent chaos and reduce the suffering of the people," and to manage a "peaceful transfer" of power.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government US, European powers evacuate Germany deployed military planes to help with evacuation from Afghanistan after closing its Kabul embassy. The US, Britain and Saudi Arabia are also evacuating forces, diplomats, and other officials from the country.

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government Protests in the US Many in the US demonstrated in front of the White House for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan on the weekend. Admiral Mike Mullen said the US and allies "underestimated the impact of what a corrupt government does." He added: "We just reached too far, expectations were too high, and it was a bridge too far to get to where we thought we wanted to go." Author: Tanika Godbole, Kieran Burke



At a regular press conference on Monday, the German government admitted that thousands of Afghan people who had worked for or helped the German government and military were still trapped in Kabul, despite assurances that they would be granted asylum in Germany.

The long delays in granting visas has led to bureaucratic confusion — German media have reported that, even though helpers were supposed to be told where exactly in Germany they should travel to, Afghans were often left to arrange their own travel, which meant that people arrived at airports in Germany with no one to tell them where to go. In some cases, it was left to relatives in Germany to call the refugee homes to organize shelter for the new arrivals.

In fact, Ayubi's visa runs out on August 31, but it is unlikely he will be flying back now.

