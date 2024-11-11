  1. Skip to content
Afghanistan's Taliban to attend UN climate summit COP29

Anja Kueppers-McKinnon
November 11, 2024

A delegation from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban will attend this year's COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan. Graeme Smith of the Crisis Group Asia Program defended the move to DW, calling climate change "a truly universal problem."

https://p.dw.com/p/4msUt
