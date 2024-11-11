Afghanistan's Taliban to attend UN climate summit COP29

ClimateAfghanistanAfghanistan's Taliban to attend UN climate summit COP29To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateAfghanistanAnja Kueppers-McKinnon11/11/2024November 11, 2024A delegation from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban will attend this year's COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan. Graeme Smith of the Crisis Group Asia Program defended the move to DW, calling climate change "a truly universal problem."https://p.dw.com/p/4msUtAdvertisement