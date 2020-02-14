Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani wins second term

The incumbent won 923,592 votes in the poll that took place six months ago. His main challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, received 720,841 votes and is questioning the legitimacy of his rival's victory.
Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as Afghanistan's president after final election results were released on Tuesday.
However, doubt was soon cast on the outcome as runner-up Abdullah Abdullah announced he would contest the result of last year's poll and vowed to form his own parallel government.
Read more: Bundeswehr in Afghanistan: What you need to know
"Our team, based on clean and biometric votes, is the victor and we declare our victory. The fraudsters are the shame of history and we announce our inclusive government," Abdullah said at a press conference in Kabul.
Earlier Tuesday, Afghan election officials stated final results revealed Abdullah won 39.52% of last September's vote, while Ghani had taken 50.64%.
Run-off averted
The fraction over 50% Ghani garnered means he is able to avoid a second round of voting according to electoral rules.
Read more: Opinion: Afghanistan's elections reflect a country in chaos
President Ashraf Ghani, 70, once described his job as the worst in the world. He previously worked with Abduallah in a fragile national unity government that was put together under US pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan's last elections in 2014.
The election last fall had the lowest voter turnout since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.
jsi/ng (dpa, AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The threats of the Taliban have failed to prevent Afghans from voting in the presidential election. Politicians should respect their courage and must not let them down, says Florian Weigand. (29.09.2019)
At the Munich Security Conference, the Afghan leader refused to confirm the US-Taliban deal but said a proper announcement will be made in a week to ten days. He also said the US and Afghanistan are now on the same page. (15.02.2020)
Voter turnout in the presidential election is reportedly lower than expected despite the Taliban's failure to pull off large-scale attacks. DW examines the reasons behind the low participation rate and its implications. (30.09.2019)
Mike Pompeo and Ashraf Ghani are meeting at the Munich Security Conference after the Taliban agreed to a seven-day reduction in violence. Sources in Munich say a deal is close. Shamil Shams and Masood Saifullah report. (14.02.2020)
As the war-torn country elects a president, experts have warned that widespread fraud and a low voter turnout due to Taliban threats could combine to cause an electoral crisis in Afghanistan. (26.09.2019)
Voting has ended in Afghanistan's presidential election amid fears that accusations of a deeply flawed vote could drive the war-weary country into chaos. Insurgent attacks on election day caused dozens of casualties. (28.09.2019)
In the last two months, Afghanistan has received heavy snowfall, as it battles the impact of climate change. Several highways are currently closed over concerns that there might be more avalanches. (14.02.2020)
A 2019 police search of the ABC was in connection to stories it produced about alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The broadcaster says the ruling "a blow to democracy" and "should send a chill down our spines." (17.02.2020)
In an interview with DW, John Kerry has criticized Donald Trump for his inaction on climate change. He also accused the US president of "breaking apart NATO" and "insulting Angela Merkel" and other European leaders. (14.02.2020)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced an "important breakthrough" in broader negotiations with the Taliban. The US is involved in talks seeking a path to peace in war-torn Afghanistan. (13.02.2020)