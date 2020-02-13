Afghanistan: Weeklong 'reduction in violence' to start Saturday

Taliban, Afghan and US forces on Friday announced a weeklong "reduction in violence," according to an Afghan official. The move precedes the signing of a possible deal between the US and the insurgents.

"The reduction in violence will start from February 22 and will last for one week," said Javad Faisal, Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman.

"Based on the plan, the reduction in violence (RIV) will start between the Taliban and international and Afghan security forces for one week," he said.

The US-Forces declined to comment while the Taliban did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If the truce is sucessful, it could pave the way to a deal that could lead the way to the end of the 18-year war in Afghanistan. The weeklong reduction in violence is seen as a test that would show, if carried out effectively, that the Taliban can control their forces and fulfill their commitments in the event of a deal. Such a deal would see the US withdraw about half of the 12,000-13,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The US and Taliban were on the verge of a deal in September, when President Donald Trump suddenly decided to scrap a key meeting following the killing of a US soldier by Taliban forces. Afghan officials have said the deal could be signed on February 29 in Doha, under the condition that the weeklong reduction in violence is fulfilled.

However, analysts have said the move comes with risks, and that warring parties could exploit the lull in violence to reconfigure their own forces.

