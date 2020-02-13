 Afghanistan: Weeklong ′reduction in violence′ to start Saturday | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

Afghanistan: Weeklong 'reduction in violence' to start Saturday

The truce precedes a possible peace deal between the US and the insurgents. It is set to begin at midnight and could be a crucial step in ending 18 years of conflict.

Afghan security forces remove a damaged vehicle after a bomb blast in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/W. Sabawoon)

Taliban, Afghan and US forces on Friday announced a weeklong "reduction in violence," according to an Afghan official. The move precedes the signing of a possible deal between the US and the insurgents.

"The reduction in violence will start from February 22 and will last for one week," said Javad Faisal, Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman.

Read moreAfghan President Ashraf Ghani: US-Taliban deal to come within days

Watch video 00:33

Ghani comments on US deal with the Taliban

"Based on the plan, the reduction in violence (RIV) will start between the Taliban and international and Afghan security forces for one week," he said. "We hope it is extended for a longer time and opens the way for a ceasfire and intra-Afghan talks," he said. 

If the truce is sucessful, it could pave the way to a deal that could lead to the end of the 18-year war in Afghanistan. The weeklong reduction in violence is seen as a test that would show, if carried out effectively, that the Taliban can control their forces and fulfill their commitments in the event of a deal. Such a deal would see the US withdraw about half of the 12,000-13,000 troops in Afghanistan.

Read moreUS-Taliban peace deal – so near, yet so far

The Taliban is expected to make a formal announcement of the RIV later on Friday. A Taliban leader based in Doha said the period could not be called a "ceasefire." 

"It is to create a security environment in Afghanistan and can be extended if things go well after the signing of a peace accord with the US," he said. 

Afghan forces will maintain normal military operations against other terrorist groups such as Daesh, or the Islamic State during the RIV period, Faisal said.  "Local government and security officials have been instructed by the president himself on how to follow the regulations agreed upon for the RIV period."

The Taliban previously refused to speak directly with the Afghan government, which they say is a puppet of the US. 

US officials were not available for comment.

The US and Taliban were  on the verge of a deal in September, when President Donald Trump suddenly decided to scrap a key meeting following the killing of a US soldier by Taliban forces. Afghan officials have said the deal could be signed on February 29 in Doha, under the condition that the weeklong reduction in violence is fulfilled. 

However, analysts have said the move comes with risks, and that warring parties could exploit the lull in violence to reconfigure their own forces. 

Read moreCan China make peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban? 

Watch video 02:34

US-Taliban talks: Afghan women worried about their future

lc/rt (Reuters, AFP)

