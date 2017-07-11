Afghanistan: US troops depart Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years

After 20 years, US forces packed their bags and materiel on Friday and vacated Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, officials told news agencies.

The base was the epicenter of the US-led war in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

What we know so far

A US defense official who declined to be named told AFP, "All coalition forces are off Bagram."

As of this week, 19 nations announced the withdrawal of their troops, totaling 4,800 soldiers. On Wednesday, Germany and Italy declared the end of their mission in Afghanistan and Poland brought all their troops home.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash Scrap as far as the eye can see Historians may debate the political legacy of the US mission in Afghanistan. But the physical legacy is clear in the massive amounts of scrap metal and trash left behind. The US military's withdrawal from Bagram Air Base is about 11 weeks ahead of schedule as US President Biden authorized by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Washington and New York.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash Where to put all the garbage? US soldiers will either take their equipment with them or give it to local security forces. But troops will leave plenty behind — such as junk, packaging and electronic waste. More than a 100,000 US troops have served at Bagram since 2001. The base, 70 kilometers north (40 miles) of Kabul, has grown into a small American town, complete with a shopping center and fast-food restaurants.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash One man's garbage, another man's treasure The junkyard just outside the base has become popular with fortune hunters. They come in large numbers to sift through the trash, on the lookout for something useful — like this pair of military boots. Their hope is to sell what they find for money.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash Searching for electronic treasure Large amounts of electronic waste are also buried in the dump. People are on the lookout for circuit boards that contain parts and screws that can be reused. Some even contain valuable materials like copper and even tiny amounts of gold. For Americans, it's all garbage. But for Afghans who earn just €500 ($695) a year, it's something of a treasure.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash What will become of Bagram? Bagram, at the foot of the Hindu Kush mountains, has a long history as an army base. The Soviet army used the base during its invasion in 1979. Many now fear that when the Americans leave, Bagram will fall into the hands of the Taliban — a strategic victory for the Islamists.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash A risky withdrawal Troops have been officially withdrawing since May 1 and there's no time to get rid of the garbage as well. Heavy weapons and additional forces were kept on standby for possible Taliban attacks during the withdrawal. In the final weeks leading up to the withdrawal, a total of 36 NATO and partner countries were still involved in the mission, including 2,500 American soldiers and 1,100 from Germany.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash Women at work Here, a girl salvages a battered metal crate from the scrapyard. Despite the hardships, girls and women have profited the most from the US-led military mission and the fall of the Taliban in 2001. They have been able to attend school and, as adults, work in areas previously inaccessible to them, including high court offices and other institutions.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash People left behind Some people find things of pure sentimental value in the junkyard, to remind them of the base. Numerous settlements of local Afghan forces have sprung up around Bagram, and their existence has depended on the base. Many now wonder what will become of them and their families.

As US troops leave, Afghanistan buried under American trash What remains? So what's left of the US presence in the Hindu Kush, aside from worn-out boots and rusty wire? US President Joe Biden promised a "sustained" partnership during a June 25 White House meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani. Millions of Afghan will be taking Biden at his word. Author: Friedel Taube



It is unclear whether the base has been handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force, with AP reporting it has been and AFP uncertain about the handover.

US General Austin Miller gave his final press conference earlier this week. In it, he painted a grim picture of the security situation in the country.

Citing numerous fallen districts, General Miller said, "a civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if this continues on the trajectory it's on right now, that should be of concern to the world.''

What happens now?

Despite the withdrawal, Miller noted the US "still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces."

In the future, the US can launch airstrikes against the Taliban, al-Qaida or other militant groups such as "Islamic State" present in the country, but will do so with aircraft based outside the country.

With Miller's departure from Afghanistan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) top official Marine General Frank McKenzie will be in charge of overseeing that effort.

Inside Afghanistan, Navy Rear Admiral Peter Vasely will be responsible for security at the US Embassy in Kabul. Vasely is in Kabul and has been working with General Miller to facilitate that transition.

Approximately 650 US troops will remain to secure the US Embassy compound. Until September, CENTCOM can send up to 300 more soldiers to Afghanistan to help with security, including at the airport.

Security at Hamid Karzai International Airport is critical for the US to maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Turkey will continue to be responsible for security at the airport, with an agreement between the US and Afghan governments not yet finalized.

The US will keep a Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system at the airport with the troops required to operate it, as per an agreement made with Turkey.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ar/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)