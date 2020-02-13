 Afghanistan: US-Taliban deal expected after weeklong ′reduction in violence′ | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

Afghanistan: US-Taliban deal expected after weeklong 'reduction in violence'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington is set to sign a deal with the Taliban on February 29. It comes after an agreement was reached to enforce a weeklong "reduction in violence" starting Saturday.

Afghan security forces remove a damaged vehicle after a bomb blast in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/W. Sabawoon)

The US and the Taliban are set to sign a deal at the end of the month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday. 

It comes after Taliban, Afghan and US forces agreed a weeklong "reduction in violence."

"Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward," Pompeo said.

Read moreAfghan President Ashraf Ghani: US-Taliban deal to come within days

Watch video 00:33

Ghani comments on US deal with the Taliban

The weeklong reduction in violence is seen as a test that would show, if carried out effectively, that the Taliban can control their forces and fulfill their commitments in the event of a deal. Such a deal would see the US withdraw about half of the 12,000-13,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have "nothing to prove by thwarting this process, because they have essentially got everything they wanted," Kabul journalist Ali Latif told DW. "And if they sign a deal on February 29, the US troops will have to start their withdrawal. So now the question is: WIll the governments in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran take this seriously and stop being spoilers in the process." 

Read moreUS-Taliban peace deal – so near, yet so far

Afghan forces will maintain normal military operations against other terrorist groups such as Daesh, or the Islamic State during the RIV period, said Javed Faisal, Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman. "Local government and security officials have been instructed by the president himself on how to follow the regulations agreed upon for the RIV period."

The Taliban previously refused to speak directly with the Afghan government, which they say is a puppet of the US. 

The US and Taliban were  on the verge of a deal in September, when President Donald Trump suddenly decided to scrap a key meeting following the killing of a US soldier by Taliban forces.

Read moreCan China make peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban? 

Watch video 02:34

US-Taliban talks: Afghan women worried about their future

lc/rt (Reuters, AFP)

