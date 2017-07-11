Afghanistan: US mulls making airlines help with evacuations — live updates

This article was last updated at 03:35 UTC/GMT. Catch up on Saturday's main events here.

Germans call for evacuations of social campaigners

People in Germany's capital Berlin are planning a protest in support of Afghans on Sunday.

A broad alliance of groups will demand that people who are threatened by the Taliban because of their social commitment should also be flown out of the country. This would be in addition to those who worked with the former government or US and NATO forces.

All Afghans in Germany should also be given refugee protection, the groups said.

According to the police, 1,000 participants have been registered for a rally at 1 p.m. (11:00 UTC) at the chancellery. The organizers say they expect several thousand people to turn up.

Several marches in support of Afghanistan have already taken place, including in Berlin and in the western German city of Bonn. Protests were also called in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Hanover and Kiel during the weekend.

Australia evacuates more than 300 overnight from Kabul

Australia ran four flights into Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday night, evacuating more than 300 people, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

Those evacuated included Australians, Afghan visa holders, New Zealanders, as well as US and British citizens.

Australia said it was continuing flights, even as the United States and Germany told their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing security concerns.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said that some passengers on the flights bringing evacuees from Kabul to Australia suffered injuries. "It is dangerous," she said.

The Australian government has now evacuated more than 550 people from Kabul since August 18.

Australia continued flights from Kabul airport even after Germany and the US told its citizens not to arrive site over security concerns

Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

Former US president Donald Trump has criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the retreat of US forces from Afghanistan, calling it "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in the country's history.

"Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time," Trump said at a rally near Cullman, Alabama.

During his presidency, Trump negotiated the US withdrawal that triggered the fall of the country to the Taliban. But he has repeatedly blamed Biden for the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

At the rally, Trump blamed the situation on Biden not having followed a plan devised by his administration. "This is not a withdrawal. This was a total a surrender," he said.

"We could have gotten out with honor," Trump added. "We should have gotten out with honor. Instead we got out with the exact opposite of honor."

US considers getting airlines to help with evacuations

The Biden administration is considering drafting US commercial airlines to help the ongoing evacuation effort from Afghanistan.

The government can activate this under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program. This adds to military aircraft capability during a crisis related to national defense.

The US Transportation Command said in a statement on Saturday that the Pentagon has not approved such a program but it said it had issued a warning order to US carriers on Friday night. The order was first reported by the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

If called upon under the program, the airlines' planes and crews may be required to help transport US citizens, embassy personnel and foreign nationals to another country, following their initial evacuation out of Kabul by military aircraft.

A number of countries are providing temporary transit points for evacuees, including the Gulf states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The carriers could also be required to transport people from Virginia's Dulles International Airport to US military bases.

The US is using C-17s to fly evacuees to countries acting as transit stops

Saturday's key developments

Afghanistan's former president, Hamid Karzai, met with Taliban's acting governor for Kabul who "assured us that he would do everything possible for the security of the people'' of the city.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP that it was "mathematically impossible" for the US and its allies to evacuate the tens of thousands of Afghan staff and their families by August 31.

The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, Armin Laschet, admitted that the German government should have listened to calls to speed up the evacuations before the Taliban takeover.

The US and Germany advised citizens against traveling to Kabul airport due to concerns over potential security threats.

Protests took place in Germany and in the UK's capital city London in a show of support for Afghans.

US Major General Hank Taylor said US citizens coming to the Kabul airport were still being processed, despite an earlier warning by the State Department against going to the airport.

kmm/sri (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)