 Afghanistan: Two journalists held in Kabul while working for UNHCR | News | DW | 11.02.2022

News

Afghanistan: Two journalists held in Kabul while working for UNHCR

Some Afghans working with the journalists have also been detained, according to the UNHCR. The Taliban has imposed strict measures on media and free expression since taking power last August.

Kabul sykline

Kabul has had a clampdown on media freedoms since the Taliban seized power last year

Two foreign journalists and Afghans working with them on behalf of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have been detained in Kabul, the organization said on Friday. 

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul," the UNHCR tweeted. "We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation."

One of the journalists kidnapped is Andrew North, a former BBC correspondent who has covered Afghanistan for about two decades. He has regularly traveled to the war-ravaged country to report on its deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

"Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR, trying to help the people of Afghanistan," his wife Natalia Antelava wrote on Twitter. "We are extremely concerned for his safety and call on anyone with influence to help secure his release."

jsi/sms (AFP, dpa)

