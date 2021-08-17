Afghanistan: Taliban to reap $1 trillion mineral wealth

The Taliban have been handed a huge financial and geopolitical edge in relations with the world's biggest powers as the militant group seizes control of Afghanistan for a second time.

In 2010, a report by US military experts and geologists estimated that Afghanistan, one of the world's poorest countries, was sitting on nearly $1 trillion (€850 billion) in mineral wealth, thanks to huge iron, copper, lithium, cobalt and rare-earth deposits.

In the subsequent decade, most of these resources remained untouched due to the ongoing violence in the country. Meanwhile, the value of many of those minerals has skyrocketed, sparked by the global transition to green energy. A follow-up report by the Afghan government in 2017 estimated that Kabul's new mineral wealth may be as high as $3 trillion, including fossil fuels.

Lithium, which is used in batteries for electric cars, smartphones and laptops, is facing unprecedented demand, with annual growth of 20% compared to just 5-6% a few years ago. The Pentagon memo called Afghanistan the Saudi Arabia of lithium and projected that the country's lithium deposits could equal Bolivia's — one of the world's largest.

Copper too is benefiting from the post-COVID global economic recovery — up 43% over the past year. More than a quarter of Afghanistan's future mineral wealth could be realized by expanding copper mining activities.

China, Pakistan show interest

While the West has threatened not to work with the Taliban after it effectively seized control of Kabul at the weekend, China, Russia and Pakistan are lining up to do business with the militant group, further adding to the US and Europe's humiliation over the fall of the country.

As the manufacturer of almost half of the world's industrial goods, China is stoking much of the global demand for commodities. Beijing — already Afghanistan's largest foreign investor — is seen as likely to lead the race to help the country build an efficient mining system to meet its insatiable needs for minerals,

"Taliban control comes at a time when there is a supply crunch for these minerals for the foreseeable future and China needs them," Michaël Tanchum, a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, told DW. "China is already in position in Afghanistan to mine these minerals."

One of the Asian powerhouse's mining giants, the Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), already has a 30-year lease to mine copper in Afghanistan's barren Logar province.

Senior Taliban officials last month met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin, where Taliban Political Commission Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said he hoped China would "play a bigger role in [Afghanistan's] future reconstruction and economic development."

On Monday, as the Taliban prepared to revert to the country's old name — the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — China said it was ready for "friendly and cooperative relations" with the new rulers.

A Taliban delegation traveled to China last month for talks with the foreign minister

Another stop on the New Silk Road

Chinese state-run media, meanwhile, described how Afghanistan can now benefit from the country's massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — Beijing's controversial infrastructure plan to build road, rail and sea routes through Asia to Europe.

But concerns about regional security must be addressed. A spillover of violence into other central Asian countries could leave a network of pipelines that supply much of China's oil and gas vulnerable.

Beijing is also worried that the war-torn country could become a hideout for China's minority Uyghur separatists and that its economic interests will be undermined by continued violence within Afghanistan.

"[The Chinese firm] MCC's mining operations have been plagued by the instability in the country due to the conflict between the Taliban and the former Afghan government," Tanchum, who is also a nonresident fellow at the Middle East Institute, added.

Afghanistan's Mes Aynak valley is home to some of its untapped mineral wealth

Improved security essential

"If the Taliban can provide China stable operating conditions, then the copper operations alone potentially could produce tens of billions of dollars of revenue, spurring the development of mining operations for other minerals in the country," said Tanchum.

To date, the Afghan government hasn't made a profit from its existing mining projects. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the government loses $300 million per year.

Afghanistan's neighbor Pakistan is also set to benefit from Afghanistan's minerals wealth. The Islamabad government, which supported the Taliban's first takeover of Afghanistan in 1996, has maintained ties with the group and has been accused by the US of harboring Taliban militants.

Pakistan is also set to be a major beneficiary of China's infrastructure investment — often dubbed the New Silk Road.

"Pakistan has a vested interest as the materials could potentially be transported along the commercial transit route from Pakistan to China," Tanchum told DW, adding that a deal with the Taliban would give Islamabad the incentive to support a stable security environment in the region.

Still pie in the sky

Afghanistan's new Taliban leaders still face an uphill battle in extracting the country's mineral wealth. The creation of an efficient mining system in one of the world's failed states could take many years, meaning the Afghan economy may remain heavily reliant on foreign aid for several years.

Even if security challenges can be improved, corruption — which remains rife, and reportedly exacerbated the Taliban's speedy capture of the country — could continue to stymy foreign investment. Afghanistan's infrastructure and legal system also remain woefully lacking.

The US and Europe, which rely on rare-earth imports from China, now face a fresh dilemma on the best way to engage with the Taliban. Many Western investors have been reluctant to bid for tenders for natural resources projects, citing security and rule of law concerns.

If they try to engage with the Taliban, they'll be criticized for ignoring the Islamist group's overthrow of the country's nascent democracy and human rights abuses. If they don't, they'll miss out to China and the Taliban's traditional allies.