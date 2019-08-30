Afghanistan: Taliban take hostages in attempt to seize Kunduz

Afghanistan's security forces are repelling a Taliban attack on Kunduz, the country's 6th largest city, presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said on Saturday.

The large-scale assault began at 1 a.m. (0830 UTC), just as the Islamist group was continuing peace talks with US officials in Qatar.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a Twitter post called the attack "large-scale."

Hospital patients kidnapped

Afghan officials said the insurgents had captured several installations in three areas of the strategic northern city and taken several patients hostage at a local hospital.

"We could very easily attack but we don't want civilian casualties," Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told reporters.

Heavy fighting was reported as Afghan forces retaliated and called in reinforcements to prevent the insurgents from gaining control over parts of the city.

Provincial council member Ghulam Rabani Rabani said the clashes had left casualties on both sides, without giving numbers.

Electricity and most telephone services were cut and residents were reported to be sheltering in their houses.

"The city is completely empty, shops are locked, people aren't moving, and light and heavy weapons can be heard in several parts of the city," local resident Khaluddin told the Reuters news agency.

Taliban at strongest since 2001

Government officials said Taliban fighters were also seeking shelter inside homes, making it impossible for Afghan and US forces to conduct airstrikes.

The Taliban now controls or holds sway over roughly half of Afghanistan and are at their strongest since their 2001 defeat by a US-led invasion in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

The militants have continued their bloody assaults even as their leaders meet US peace envoys in Doha.

Both sides in recent days have signaled they are close to a deal to end nearly 18 years of war, which will pave the way for a full peace agreement with the Afghan government.

Despite ending their combat role in 2014, some 20,000 US and NATO forces remain in the country to train and support Afghan troops.

US troop pullout required

The Taliban has made the withdrawal of all foreign forces a key demand in the peace talks. Washington, meanwhile, has sought guarantees that the Taliban will not use Afghanistan to launch future terror attacks against the US.

The militants seized Kunduz for around two weeks in 2015 before being pushed back by Afghan forces, backed by US airstrikes. A year later, the insurgents pushed into the city center and were, again, repelled.

On three occasions over the past two years, the militants have seized large areas close to the city before being driven away.

