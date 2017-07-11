Afghanistan: Taliban take control of Jalalabad — live updates

The Taliban have taken control of the provincial capital city of Jalalabad

President Joe Biden has defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan

Kabul is the last major city controlled by the Afghan government

Taliban take key eastern city of Jalalabad

The Taliban have seized Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, on Sunday morning, according to local officials. The city was reportedly given up without resistance.

Afghan lawmaker Abrarullah Murad told AP news agency that elders in the city negotiated with the Taliban for the government to leave.

"We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city. They entered without fighting," Jalalabad resident Ahmad Wali told news agency AFP.

Photos on social media show members of the Taliban sitting in the governor's office in Jalalabad.

Jalalabad had a population of around 356,000 people as of 2014. Jalalabad is around 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Pakistani Torkham border crossing, making it a center for international trade.

Kabul is now the only major city in Afghanistan controlled by the government. Jalalabad's capture effectively cuts off Kabul to the east.

Former Afghan ambassador: Ghani's resignation could help avert Kabul attack

Omar Samad, a former Afghan ambassador to France and Canada, told DW Saturday that President Ashraf Ghani's resignation could lead to an interim government, which he said could possibly avert a Taliban attack on Kabul.

"Apparently, the president is not still ready to step down in order to pave the way for an interim government, a transitional period for Afghanistan that would probably save Kabul from any type of attack," Samad said.

"The Taliban don't seem to want to attack, from what we hear ... they might use other means, other cities fell with almost no shooting going on, very few casualties. Kabul is going to be different," he added.

"The international community needs to still be committed to Afghanistan, especially on the humanitarian side, from now on," he said of the global response to the situation.

White House announces deployment of 5,000 troops

US President Joe Biden announced Saturday he will deploy 5,000 troops "to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown" and "an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops" as well as "those at special risk from the Taliban advance."

He added, "One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me."

Biden concluded, "I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth" US president.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Saturday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani regarding the "urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to reduce the violence," a State Department statement read.

