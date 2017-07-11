Afghanistan: Taliban seize strategic Ghazni city

The Taliban have captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni — just 150 kilometers (95 miles) from the capital, Kabul — according to multiple sources.

The city is the tenth provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in the past week. It provides the militants with a route to the capital from their strongholds in the south.

Taliban take key headquarters

In Ghazni, the militants seized key government offices, including that of the governor's office and the police headquarters. They also broke into the province's central prison, local officials told the DPA news agency.

The Taliban posted videos and photos online that showed distinguishing features of the city, purporting to show that they were inside.

Government forces were still said to be in control of the city's intelligence headquarters.

The militants had already been holding two of Ghazni's police districts since around mid-July.

Ghazni has an estimated 180,000 inhabitants and sits on an important ring highway that connects the country's largest cities.

Cities fall in quick succession

US defense officials have said the Taliban could isolate Kabul within 30 days and possibly overrun it within 90 days.

The insurgents now control more than a quarter of provincial capitals in Afghanistan, having made rapid territorial gains as the US and its allies withdraw ahead of a September deadline.

Thousands of families have now fled from the provinces to escape violence, hoping to find refuge in Kabul.

Afghan government forces have collapsed even more rapidly than thought possible just a few months ago when US President Joe Biden ordered a full withdrawal.

The Taliban's success has fueled Western fears that the Islamists could come to power by force rather than through long-stalled peace talks aimed at establishing a more moderate interim administration.

New power-sharing terms?

Afghan government negotiators in Qatar are reported to have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," a source told the AFP news agency.

It remains unclear to what extent the power-sharing offer might differ from the terms already discussed between the Taliban and Kabul in Qatar.

Germany ponders future aid

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said his country will pull all financial support for Afghanistan if the Taliban takes over and introduces Sharia law.

"We give €430 million euros every year," said Maas. "We will not give a penny more to Afghanistan if the Taliban has

have completely taken over this country, introduce Sharia law and this country becomes a caliphate," he told ZDF television on Thursday.

The withdrawal of the German military from the country was a consequence of the withdrawal of the US, Maas stressed.

Without US forces and wider NATO engagement, Maas said there was no point in military engagement in the country.

However, he maintained that the deployment of the Bundeswehr and its international partners in Afghanistan had been beneficial in numerous areas.

He pointed, for example, to an increase in life expectancy, lower infant mortality and higher average income. "This must be maintained," said Maas.

France joins Germany in halting Afghanistan deportations

Maas confirmed that Germany would suspend deportations to Afghanistan until at least August 31 in the face of the deterioration of the security situation.

His comments appears to make a softening of the German goverment's stance.

Just a week ago, Berlin co-signed a letter from five EU member states to the European Commission calling for the return flights to continue.

"Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU," the letter said, which was also signed by Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Greece.

The Netherlands has since said it will suspend the deportation of Afghan nationals, while France on Thursday confirmed that it has banned returns from early July.

The latest developments come as Germany’s foreign ministry told all German nationals to leave the country.

It said the deteriorating security situation meant they should leave as soon as possible.

No evacuation flights are planned as yet, officials said.

Similar warnings were issued by the US and the UK in recent days.

rc-jf/wmr (AFP, Reuters)