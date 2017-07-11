Afghanistan: Taliban says leader makes first public appearance

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada made his first public appearance since taking control of the group, Taliban officials said Sunday.

If true, this would be his first public appearance in Afghanistan.

His absence from the public sphere had fueled speculation over his role within the new Taliban government formed in mid-August, with some rumors of his death.

According to officials, Akhundzada visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar late Saturday.

'Big test' for Taliban government

He addressed his supporters, "brave soldiers and disciples," according to the introduction to an audio clip circulated by Taliban social media accounts.

"May God reward the oppressed people of Afghanistan who fought the infidels and the oppressors for 20 years," Akhundzada could be heard saying in the audio clip.

"My intention here is to pray for you and you pray for me," he said in the 10-minute recording.

He said that Taliban officials faced a "big test" of rebuilding what they call the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

"Let's pray that we come out of this big test successfully. May Allah help us stay strong," he said.

There were no photographs or video of his appearance, which took place under tight security.

Who is Akhundzada?

Akhundzada, a religious scholar, has led the Taliban since his predecessor, Akhtar Mansour, was killed by a US drone strike in 2016.

He is the ultimate authority in all political, religious and military affairs within the militant group.

Akhundzada remains a reclusive figure even after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Within the Taliban, he is seen as more of a spiritual figurehead than a military commander.

Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban It's a man's world Photos and videos emerging from Afghanistan show bustling activity returning to the streets of cities — as at this restaurant in Herat, where customers are being welcomed back. But there is one conspicuous difference from before: At the tables are men and men alone, often wearing the traditional knee-long tunic. Women have become a rarity in the cityscape.

Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban Keep them separated A curtain divides these students at a private university in Kabul. Gender separation is now the official policy here — and that is likely to spread. "Co-education contradicts the principles of Islam as well as national values, customs and traditions,” said Abdul Baghi Hakkani, the incoming minister for higher education, in Kabul.

Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban Lost freedoms Like for these women, on their way to a mosque in Herat — after 20 years of allied forces holding the Taliban at bay, freedoms won by women have been quickly erased. Even sports will be off-limits for female players, said Ahmadullah Wasik, deputy head of the Taliban's Cultural Commission.

Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban Omnipresent checkpoints Street scenes are also dominated by Taliban checkpoints. As heavily armed men intimidate the populace, people seek to blend in. Western-style clothing is becoming ever rarer — and the sight of heavily armed soldiers, more common.

Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban Waiting for work Male day laborers sit at the roadside in Kabul, awaiting a job offer. Afghanistan, already in a precarious economic situation before the Taliban takeover, is now teetering on economic collapse, with unemployment ballooning. The United Nations has said that "universal poverty" threatens to overtake the country within a year. That would be a poverty rate of around 98%, compared to 72% currently.

Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban Not going down without a fight Afghan women, despite being brutally suppressed, continue to demand their right to education, work and equal rights. But peaceful protests are being met with escalating violence, the UN human rights office warns. The radical Islamists have used batons, whips and live ammunition against protesters, with at least four killings and many more beatings.

Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban The 'pro' side These women, on the other hand, say they are happy with the new order. Escorted by official security, they march the streets claiming full satisfaction with the attitudes and behavior of the Taliban. Such women say those fleeing the country do not represent them and believe that the Islamist rules ensure their safety.

Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban Aligning course The pro-Taliban demonstration included invitations for journalists, in contrast to anti-Taliban protests. At the latter, journalists report having been intimidated or even abused. It's a clear sign of the changed times — particularly for women. Author: Claudia Dehn, Sonya Angelica Diehn



