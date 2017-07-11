Afghanistan: Taliban says its rockets struck Kandahar airport

At least three rockets struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan overnight, Afghan officials said on Sunday.

Reuters news agency cited the Taliban as saying it was responsible for the attack with the aim of stopping enemy air strikes.

A Taliban spokesperson told the news agency that the airport was being used as a "centre" to conduct air strikes against the group.

A portion of the runway was damaged, forcing officials to suspend all flights.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

