 Afghanistan: Taliban says its rockets struck Kandahar airport | News | DW | 01.08.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Afghanistan: Taliban says its rockets struck Kandahar airport

An airport official says flights have been canceled as a result of the three overnight rocket strikes.

An Afghan soldier stands in front of Kandahar airport

An Afghan soldier stands in front of Kandahar airport

At least three rockets struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan overnight, Afghan officials said on Sunday.

Reuters news agency cited the Taliban as saying it was responsible for the attack with the aim of stopping enemy air strikes.

A Taliban spokesperson told the news agency that the airport was being used as a "centre" to conduct air strikes against the group.

A portion of the runway was damaged, forcing officials to suspend all flights.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
 

Advertisement