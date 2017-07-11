Afghanistan: Taliban push forward amid human rights fears

The Taliban pressed forward with their offensive in Afghanistan on Tuesday, taking control of the capital of the western Farah province.

Farah city is the seventh provincial capital to fall to the group in less than a week. The city lies close to the Iranian border.

Farah provincial council member Shahla Abubar said the Taliban managed to capture both the governor's office and police headquarters in the city.

Taliban advancing towards Mazar-e Sharif

In another part of the country, the group was closing in on Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of the northern Balkh province with a population of over 500,000. Officials told German news agency DPA that the security situation was worsening in Afghanistan's fourth-largest city.

Fighting is also currently ongoing in the southern Pashto-speaking provinces of Kandahar and Helmand.

Taliban took control of the major city of Kunduz on Sunday, after capturing the provincial capitals of Sheberghan in the north and Zaranj in the southwest.

UN warns of war crimes

International human rights observers are warning of potential war crimes taking place as the Taliban militants continue to advance and tighten control over districts and cities.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on the Taliban to cease their military operations in cities and to stop attacking civilians. She said Tuesday that her office was receiving reports of the group killing current and former Afghan government officials and their family members, along with other violations.

"Directing attacks against civilians is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime," she said from the UN headquarters in Geneva. "Perpetrators of serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law must be held accountable."

Internally displaced people flee fighting in Afghanistan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Tuesday that at least 4,000 people injured by weapons have been taken care of by its health facilities in Afghanistan since the beginning of August.

US Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad visited Doha, Qatar on Tuesday to push the Taliban towards a cease-fire. The US official is expected to tell the group that if it takes complete control of Afghanistan by force, its government will be a pariah in the global community.

The fighting between the Taliban and the government is forcing thousands of Afghans to flee. A senior EU official said Tuesday that about 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by the war in recent months.

German politicians mixed about NATO pullout

The worsening security and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan comes after US President Joe Biden and other NATO allies such as Germany agreed to pull out all troops from the country.

German politicians have mixed feelings about the withdrawal. German Defense Minister Annagret Kramp-Karrenbauer has rejected calls to redeploy military forces in Afghanistan.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout Civil war rages anew The fears that many domestic and global leaders had expressed have come true: After the withdrawal of the international forces, the civil war between the Taliban and the Afghan security forces has reignited in many places.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout Laying siege The Taliban troops are advancing, their attacks are hitting the civilian population hard, such as here in Lashkar Gah, a town south of Kabul, where an airstrike destroyed a hospital and a school at the weekend.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout Those who can, flee For Afghans who worked with NATO forces, the situation is becoming particularly bad. They fear revenge attacks and are trying to bring themselves and their families to safety. When the Taliban arrives, only the most essential things are packed up and taken out — often through the middle of the front line, as here on Sunday in the outskirts of Herat, west of Kabul.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout The plunder of Kunduz The Taliban also won the battle in Kunduz at the weekend, occupying the governor's office and the police headquarters. Parts of the city have been destroyed, such as this row of shops.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout A symbol of failure In captured Kunduz, the Taliban flag is being hoisted now: a symbol of the failure of domestic forces in the struggle for Afghanistan. The withdrawal of NATO troops opened the door for the Taliban to retake power after 20 years.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout Refuge in the park Many displaced Afghans have taken refuge in Kabul, where they are forced to camp in parks because of a lack of shelters in the capital. Although many countries had claimed to offer Afghans who had worked with international troops the prospect of leaving the country, the applications often remained unanswered. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are estimated to be fleeing in the country currently. Author: Sarah Klein, Claudia Dehn



Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Defense Ministry and Bundestag member Thomas Silberhorn told DW Tuesday that the German military achieved its goals in Afghanistan.

"We focused on training and advice for the Afghan National Defense and security forces. This mandate has been accomplished, but of course, it is now up to the Afghan troops to fight for their freedom," Silberhorn, a member of the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said.

"It was the decision of the US administration to leave at this point, and indeed things changed dramatically after setting a clear date for troops," he said regarding the pullout. "But there is still close air support from the United States. But indeed, without boots on the ground, it's hard to change the situation."

Watch video 03:26 Patrick Sensburg (CDU): 'I don't think the Taliban will win'

Another CDU Bundestag member, Patrick Sensburg, told DW that he thinks NATO "should have stayed to secure peace and to give the society a chance to learn democracy."

US expected to leave by August 31

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 to hunt for members of al-Qaida, the jihadist group behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Taliban was ousted from power during the invasion, with the US and NATO allies training Afghan government forces to maintain the country's security.

The US is expected to end its military mission in Afghanistan by August 31. The Pentagon suggested Monday that the US military will not yet step up airstrikes in Afghanistan amid the Taliban gains.

Zalmay Khalilzad, a US peace envoy for Afghanistan, warned Tuesday that the US would ensure any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan will not be recognized internationally.

wd/wmr (Reuters, AFP, dpa)