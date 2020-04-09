 Afghanistan: Taliban prisoner exchange an ′important step,′ says US envoy | News | DW | 13.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Afghanistan: Taliban prisoner exchange an 'important step,' says US envoy

The US special envoy who negotiated a deal with the Taliban says a first prisoner swap between the rebels and the government has been a step toward peace. He said the coronavirus threat made the swap even more urgent.

Newly freed Taliban prisoners line up at the Bagram prison, north of Kabul, on April 11

Newly freed Taliban prisoners line up at the Bagram prison, north of Kabul, on April 11

The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Monday welcomed the release by the Taliban of 20 prisoners taken from among Afghan security forces, calling it "an important step in the peace process and the reduction of violence" in Afghanistan.  

He added that both the Afghan government and the Taliban should meet the targets laid out in the US-Taliban agreement he helped broker as soon as possible in view of the threat to prisoners posed by the current coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Afghan peace process: Is Washington running out of patience?

The Taliban, who have been waging a yearslong insurgency against the government since being ousted from power in a US-led invasion in 2001, released the prisoners on Sunday, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The move came after hundreds of Taliban held by the government were set free last week.

Pre-condition for dialogue

Under the deal signed by Khalilzad and the Islamist group on February 29, the Afghan government is to release altogether 5,000 Taliban prisoners and the insurgents are to free 1,000 captive Afghan security force members. The prisoners' release is a pre-condition to a lengthy and complicated intra-Afghan dialogue.

The deal paves the way for military forces from the US and other countries to leave the war-ravaged nation, as is demanded by the Taliban.

The prisoner exchange was scheduled to have taken place by March 10, but was delayed after both sides accused each other of making demands going beyond the agreement.

Kabul says it has now released 300 low-risk Taliban prisoners, who have pledged not to return to the fight and are being let go based on various factors including their health, age and length of remaining sentence.

Watch video 01:57

Afghanistan takes measures to avoid COVID-19 outbreak

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US slashes aid to Afghanistan by $1 billion amid leadership feud

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement after a surprise visit to Kabul. He said the inability of Afghanistan's two rival leaders to reach a power-sharing deal threatened US interests. (24.03.2020)  

US-Taliban agreement — a male-dominated affair

The US-Taliban deal in Doha has been hailed as a landmark achievement. However, the agreement provides no guarantee for upholding women's rights. What does it mean for the future of Afghan women? DW analyzes. (05.03.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Facing fear and uncertainty in 'safe' Afghanistan  

Related content

US-Außenminister Pompeo in Afghanistan mit Aschraf Ghani

Afghan peace process: Is Washington running out of patience? 09.04.2020

The Afghan government has failed to show progress on the landmark US-Taliban deal, which was signed in February. Can the situation force President Donald Trump to unilaterally withdraw troops from the war-torn country?

Afghanistan Taliban Konflikt

Taliban accuses US of violating Doha peace agreement 05.04.2020

The militant group said it is "asking the Americans to seriously comply" with a preliminary peace deal. US military officials have accused the group of distorting the deal, saying it should be the one reducing violence.

Russland Moskau | Sprecher der Taliban: Suhail Shaheen

Afghanistan: Taliban breaks off 'fruitless' prisoner exchange talks 07.04.2020

The success of the US-brokered peace pact in Afghanistan is dependent on a prisoner swap between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The Taliban has said they will no longer take part in these "fruitless meetings."

Advertisement