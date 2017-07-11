Afghanistan: Taliban press on after seizing key cities — live updates

Afghanistan's second-largest city, Kandahar, has fallen to the Taliban.

The insurgents also control much of the third-largest city, Herat, and the key city of Ghazni.

The US has announced plans to deploy 3,000 troops temporarily to aid the evacuation of ist Kabul embassy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to his Canadian and German counterparts and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg about plans to stem the violence.

This story was last updated at 10:30 UTC/GMT

Germany must help Afghan staff quickly — minister

Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said his country must ensure local staff who worked for the Bundeswehr in Afghanistan are able to leave the country quickly.

Seehofer said some of the usual paperwork would have to be waived so that such staff are not left behind and subject to retribution.

"The situation in Afghanistan is becoming increasingly threatening," he said in a statement.

"Whether charter flights or issuing visas after arrival in Germany, I support all measures that enable our local support staff and their families to leave the country quickly."

"There is no time for bureaucracy, we must act," he added.

Two more capitals fall — reports

A provincial council chief in Zabul province says the local capital of Qalat has fallen to the Taliban and that officials there are preparing to leave from a nearby army camp, the AP news agency reports.

The agency also cites lawmakers from Afghanistan's southern Uruzgan province saying local officials have surrendered the provincial capital, Tirin Kot, to the insurgents as they make their rapid advances.

The insurgents now control over a third of regional capitals, with second-city Kandahar apparently among them. The third-largest city, Herat, appeared to have been largely taken over by the Islamists on Thursday.



The government still controls Kabul, but regions around it are already being fought over

UNHCR urges neighbors to provide refuge

United Nations refugee agency the UNHCR is calling on Afghanistan’s neighbors to keep open their borders as the insurgents advance and violence intensifies.

It says the fighting poses a grave threat to civilians and has pledged help for countries that take refugees.

"An inability to seek safety may risk innumerable civilian lives. UNHCR stands ready to help national authorities scale up humanitarian responses as needed," a spokesperson for the agency told a briefing in Geneva.

Taliban capture 'Lion of Herat'

Taliban insurgents have detained veteran militia commander Mohammad Ismail Khan, known as the "Lion of Herat," the Reuters news agency reports a local official as saying.

Only a month ago, Khan — one of Afghanistan's most famous warlords — vowed to defend his city from the Taliban as he called for locals to join the fight.

Khan was among those who battled Soviet occupiers in the 1980s and was a key member of the Northern Alliance whose US-backed forces ousted the Taliban in 2001.

Provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi told Reuters that, as part of a pact, Khan was was handed over to the insurgents along with the provincial governor and security officials.

"The Taliban agreed that they will not pose any threat or harm to the government officials who surrendered," Hashimi said.