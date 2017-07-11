 Afghanistan: Taliban PM urges international recognition for government | News | DW | 19.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Afghanistan: Taliban PM urges international recognition for government

Taliban founder and acting prime minister, Hassan Akhund, has called for recognition of the new government. Afghanistan is in dire need of solutions to its economic crisis.

Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul

Afghanistan's economic crisis has plunged millions into poverty

Taliban leader and acting prime minister of Afghanistan, Mohammad Hassan Akhund, called on the international community to recognize the Taliban government during a news conference in Kabul on Wednesday.

The broadcast was his first major appearance since assuming the role in September and came as the hardliner conservative administration struggles with a faltering economy and continued violence with other militant groups.

"I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition," Akhund — who is one of the founders of the Taliban — said at the conference.

No foreign government has yet recognized the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, although several have taken steps to normalize relations.

Watch video 08:42

'It is imperative to engage with this new government': Taliban spokesman in exclusive DW interview

Taliban seeks development funds

The Taliban blames the current economic crisis on the freezing of billions of dollars' worth of Afghan funds by Western nations led by the United States.

Development aid, which once formed the basis of the central Asian country's economy, has also been cut off.

International aid is still entering the country to help fight the ongoing humanitarian crisis, but governments are wary of propping up the Taliban regime by providing the necessary support.

Western countries are still waiting to see if the Taliban lives up to its promise of not repeating some of the extreme brutalities it exercised during the group's last stint in power between 1996 and 2001. Women's rights and human rights in general are at the top of the agenda.

Long-term prospects

"Short-term aid is not the solution; we must try to find a way to solve problems fundamentally," Akhund said.

The economic woes and harsh winter have already plunged millions of Afghans into poverty.

"We do not want anyone's help. We don't want it for the officials. We want it for our public," the acting prime minister said.

"I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognize us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," he added.

The Taliban seized power in August, following the withdrawal of most international troops. The seizure sparked a chaotic departure of remaining US forces as well as the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans who attempted to flee from the Taliban's restrictive and harsh rule.

ab/rs (Reuters, AFP)

  • Market porter Sayed Yassin Mosawi, 31 sits with his wife and two young children in his sparse hut in Bamiyan, Afghanistan. 22 December 2021

    An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival

    Nothing left

    "In the winter, we normally borrow what we need from shops or the baker and we repay the loan after two or three months when the work starts getting better," says market porter Sayed Yassin Mosawi, 31 (on the left, with his family). "But there have been big changes," he said. "Since the Taliban took over, there is no work, prices have gone up, people have left the country. We have nothing left."

  • A Taliban fighter at a checkpoint near Bamiyan, Afghanistan, 24.12.2021

    An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival

    Taliban checks in

    "We intend to ease these problems," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters. But the crisis facing Afghanistan this winter is on a scale not seen in 20 years: the United Nations estimates that nearly 23 million Afghans are suffering from extreme hunger, and almost 9 million are at risk of famine.

  • Kubra, 57, and her grandson sit in their meager accommodation and look at the camera, Bamiyan, Afghanistan, 22.12.2021

    An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival

    Desperate situation

    Kubra's family could soon be among the 55% of Afghan society suffering from extreme hunger: "We got two sacks of flour last spring which we're still using. After that, we have to have faith that God will help us," she told Reuters, adding: "My son used to collect pieces of scrap metal, but right now he has no work."

  • A girl wearing a scarf crosses a street in the snow in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, 22.12.2021

    An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival

    Bitterly cold

    In addition to dwindling food supplies, there is another problem: the winter cold. Temperatures in Bamiyan can quickly drop below freezing in winter, and most families do not have more than a few tarpaulins to protect their huts from the bone-chilling wind. So for many, acquiring firewood is almost as important as getting food.

  • In the niche where a huge Buddha statue once stood is now a Taliban flag

    An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival

    Taliban flag instead of Buddha statues

    Bamiyan is best known outside Afghanistan for the imposing Buddhist sites that dominate the small market town. The most famous rock statues, which the Taliban regard as idols, was blown up in 2001. Aside from the need currently experienced by the people here, Bamiyan is considered relatively safe — a marathon was held there in 2016.

    Author: Philipp Böll (with Reuters)


Advertisement