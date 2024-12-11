  1. Skip to content
Afghanistan: Taliban minister killed in suicide bombing

December 11, 2024

Taliban officials claimed the "Islamic State" terror group carried out an attack in Kabul, killing acting minister for refugees Khalil Ur Rahman Haqqani. He was a senior member of the powerful Haqqani network.

Slain Taliban minister for refugees Khalil Ur Rahman Haqqani at desk in front of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag
The Taliban's minister for refugees, Khalil Ur Rahman Haqqani, was killed in an attack in Kabul that officials blamed on the 'Islamic State' groupImage: Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua/picture alliance

Afghanistan's acting minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing in Kabul, the country's Taliban rulers said.

While no group initially claimed responsibility for the attack, Taliban officials blamed it on the "Islamic State" (IS) group.

What else do we know about the attack?

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid hailed minister Khalil Ur Rahman Haqqani as a "great fighter" and condemned the killing as a "cowardly attack."

Reuters cited Haqqani's nephew, Anas Haqqani, as saying that the blast took place as the minister was leaving a mosque after afternoon prayers.

He is the most senior Taliban official to be killed since the group returned to power amid the withdrawal of US-led international forces in August 2021.

The slain minister was a senior leader of the powerful Haqqani network and the uncle of acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The AP news agency cited Taliban Interior Ministry officials as saying that two other people were killed in the bombing.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned the attack, saying he was "shocked."

"Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

Pakistan has not formally recognized Afghanistan's Taliban government

Islamabad has repeatedly demanded the Afghan Taliban rein in their Pakistani counterpart, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out numerous attacks on Pakistani soil.

IS attacks in Afghanistan

IS is a major rival of the ruling Taliban and has carried out several attacks in the Central Asian country.

In September, at least 14 people were killed and six wounded in an IS attack in central Afghanistan.

In 2022, a blast took place near the Interior Ministry in Kabul, killing four. In 2023, IS claimed responsibility for an attack outside the Foreign Ministry, that killed at least five.

sdi/jgc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

 