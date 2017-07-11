Afghanistan: Taliban envoys arrive in Oslo for aid talks

A Taliban delegation landed in Oslo, Norway, late Saturday for three days of meetings with Western officials.

The talks, scheduled to run until Tuesday, will mark the Taliban's first meeting with Western diplomats in Europe since the group seized power in Afghanistan in August last year.

An all-male 15-member delegation arrived on a plane organized by the Norwegian government, according to a Taliban spokesman.

The vastly disparate parties are due to discuss human rights and humanitarian aid for Afghans during their talks starting Sunday.

The hardline militants will meet representatives from the Norwegian government and European Union officials, as well as representatives from a number of allied countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy and the US.

The Taliban are also expected to meet Afghans from civil society, including female leaders and journalists.

What is on the agenda?

A US State Department official said that the agenda of the talks would be about the "formation of a representative political system, repsonses to the urgent humanitarian and economic crises, security and counter-terrorism concerns, and human rights, especially education for girls and women."

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for Taliban, told the AFP news agency that the Taliban had "taken steps for meeting the demands of the Western world and we hope to strengthen our relations through diplomacy with all the countries, including European countries and the West in general."

They want to "transform the atmosphere of war… into a peaceful situation," Mujahid added.

No country has recognized the Taliban yet, though some have taken measures to normalize relations with the group.

Afghan opposition slams Western officials

Ali Maisam Nazary, the head of foreign relations for the National Resistance Front (NRF), the only opposition group in Afghanistan, criticized Norway for hosting the talks.

"We all must raise our voices and prevent any country from normalizing a terrorist group as the representative of Afghanistan," Nazary, who is based in Paris, tweeted Friday.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in the official statement on Afghan talks that the meetings "do not represent a legtimization of recognition of the Taliban."

"But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster," Huitfeldt added.

What is the situation in Afghanistan?

The Taliban are faced with economic hardship since countries around the world stopped foreign aid, which financed around 80% of the Afghan budget.

The US also froze the Taliban's assets, worth $9.5 billion (€8.4 billion), after the group took control of the country.

Millions of Afghans have been out of work since the Taliban takeover. A harsh winter, severe drought and the coronavirus pandemic have exacerbated conditions for Afghans, prompting the United Nations to make its largest-ever appeal, $4.4 billion (€3.9 billion), for humanitarian aid for a single country in early January.

Hunger threatens nearly 23 million Afghans, or 55% of the population, according to the United Nations.

Notorious for human rights abuses, the Taliban have also imposed many constraints on women, from restricting their travel without being accompanied by a male relative to effectively prohibiting girls from higher education.

