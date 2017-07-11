Afghanistan: Taliban claim attack targeting defense minister

An attack targeting Afghanistan's acting defense minister's house in Kabul left at least eight people dead and 20 wounded, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the attack. A Taliban spokesman said more "retaliatory operations" against top government officials were being planned.

The attack comes as the insurgent group presses ahead with an offensive across Afghanistan, seizing several provincial capitals.

What we know about the attack

The attack took place in Kabul's upscale and heavily guarded Shirpur area;

An explosives-packed vehicle was detonated late Tuesday near the minister's house;

After the blast, five gunmen entered residential buildings and engaged in a gun battle with the Afghan forces;

The gun battle lasted for more than four hours.

The attack targeted a heavily fortified area of the capital

Taliban advances

Since foreign troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban made significant territorial advances, especially in rural Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Afghan officials said the Taliban had seized nine out of 10 districts in the southern Lashkar Gah city, the capital of Helman province.

Fighting has also been ongoing for days in the Kandahar province and in the western part of the city of Herat, in the west.

The conflict has killed dozens of civilians and displaced hundreds in recent weeks.

