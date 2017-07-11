Afghanistan: Taliban claim attack targeting defense minister

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The bombing attack killed at least eight people and wounded 20. The minister was not hurt, but the Taliban warned of more attacks against top government officials.
An attack targeting Afghanistan's acting defense minister's house in Kabul left at least eight people dead and 20 wounded, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the attack. A Taliban spokesman said more "retaliatory operations" against top government officials were being planned.
The attack comes as the insurgent group presses ahead with an offensive across Afghanistan, seizing control of much of the country's rural areas.
More to follow...
fb/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)