Afghanistan: Taliban claim attack targeting defense minister

An attack targeting Afghanistan's acting defense minister's house in Kabul left at least eight people dead and 20 wounded, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the attack. A Taliban spokesman said more "retaliatory operations" against top government officials were being planned.

The attack comes as the insurgent group presses ahead with an offensive across Afghanistan, seizing control of much of the country's rural areas.

What we know about the attack

The attack took place in Kabul's upscale and heavily guarded Shirpur area;

An explosives-packed vehicle was detonated late Tuesday near the minister's home;

After the blast, five gunmen entered residential buildings and engaged in a gun battle with the Afghan forces;

The gun battle lasted for more than four hours.

The attack targeted a heavily fortified area of the capital

