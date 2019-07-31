 Afghanistan: Taliban car bomb kills several people in Kabul | News | DW | 07.08.2019

News

Afghanistan: Taliban car bomb kills several people in Kabul

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a car bomb that has killed at least 14 people and well over 100 injured in the Afghan capital Kabul. Violence in the region has escalated ahead of crucial elections.

A man carries an injured woman to a hospital after a blast in Kabul

A car bomb exploded outside a police station in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 145 others, officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack, which occurred around 9:00 A.M. (0430 UTC) in western Kabul, where many people from the minority Hazara community live.

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the police station, said Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the injured, mostly civilians including women and children, had been taken to hospital.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen over the capital following the explosion, which shattered shop windows far from the blast site, according to officials and witnesses.

Rise in violence ahead of elections

Violence has surged across Afghanistan and in Kabul as the US and the Taliban negotiate a peace deal ahead of elections slated for September 28.

According to the United Nations, more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July alone, the highest monthly toll this year and the worst single month since May 2017.

law/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Violence spikes in Afghanistan – is peace with Taliban a good idea?

Violent attacks in Afghanistan have continued despite ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the US in Qatar. Is the international engagement with the Taliban actually emboldening Islamist militants? (31.07.2019)  

NATO, Afghan forces kill more civilians than Taliban

Security forces in Afghanistan killed more civilians in the first part of 2019 than the Taliban and other terrorist groups. At the same time, casualty numbers fell compared with the previous year. (24.04.2019)  

Bombenanschlag in der afghanischen Provinz Herat

Violence spikes in Afghanistan – is peace with Taliban a good idea? 31.07.2019

Violent attacks in Afghanistan have continued despite ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the US in Qatar. Is the international engagement with the Taliban actually emboldening Islamist militants?

Afghanistan Anschlag auf Gästehaus von Amrullah Saleh in Kabul

Afghanistan: Death toll rises after attack on VP candidate's office 29.07.2019

A suicide attack on the office of an Afghan vice presidential candidate has killed at least 20 people in Kabul. It comes despite intensifying international efforts to bring peace to the war-ravaged country.

Katar | Friedenskonferenz Afghanistan

Taliban: No direct talks with Kabul until US troop withdrawal 28.07.2019

An Afghan government official had earlier said a delegation would meet the Taliban within the next two weeks in Europe. The militant group dubs the government an "American puppet" with no negotiating power.

