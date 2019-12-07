Afghanistan: Suicide bomber strikes near US air base

A suicide attack on Wednesday injured at least five people near Bagram Air Base, the largest US military facility in Afghanistan.

Initial reports suggested the attack had targeted the military base. Afghan officials later said the attack struck a medical facility under construction near the base, triggering clashes between additional assailants and international forces.

"A 30-minute clash also happened between the attackers, who obviously wanted to enter the base, and foreign forces," Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan province, told Reuters news agency.

The NATO-led mission Resolute Support said the attack was "quickly contained and repelled … but the future medical facility was badly damaged."

Read more: Afghanistan: Can peace prevail?

Bagram Air Base is the largest US military facility in Afghanistan

No end in sight

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, although the Taliban and so-called "Islamic State" militant groups frequently stage attacks against foreign targets.

Washington has tried to revive talks with the Taliban in a bid to end the war in Afghanistan, now in its 18th year.

The US toppled the Taliban government in 2001 after the militant group refused to hand over then-al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

According to the Washington Post, which had obtained US government documents, on Monday revealed in a report that US officials have repeatedly misled the American public on the failures of the war with "rosy pronouncements they knew to be false."

Read more: Germany to extend Afghanistan military mission

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Fragile security Repeated attacks in Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019 have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive In 2018, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted in 2017, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan in 2017, vowing to deploy more troops to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain US presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it. In 2019, he reversed course and promised a troop pullout.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process Despite President Ghani's offer in February 2018 for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban had until 2019 shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy."

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



ls/stb (AP, Reuters, dpa)